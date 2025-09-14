Leeds artist's new exhibition of artworks inspired by the stories of the Brothers Grimm

Leeds artist Christopher P Wood whose work is showcased in a new exhibition, Red Riding and The Brothers Grim, at Scarborough Art Gallery. Picture: James Hardisty.

Wood created the collection after a conversation about possible projects threw up the idea of taking on and reimagining the stories, partly because they align with the magical, mythical quality of his work which often features symbolic figures and signs and which he describes as an exploration of the interior world of the imagination. “It also felt like it would be a good challenge to take on the tales, particularly as they have a lineage of great art associated with them,” says Wood. “I decided that I would take a year out of the normal studio schedule and just work on that project.” At the end of the year, he had a substantial collection and the opportunity came up to put on an exhibition earlier this year at the Mercer Gallery in Harrogate where a small selection was showcased. The exhibition at Scarborough is larger with between 50 and 60 pictures on show, a mix of paintings, collages, graphic works and etchings.

On display alongside Wood’s work is Clarke’s Charm Collection, donated to Scarborough Museums and Galleries in 1946. The collection features over 500 objects collected by William Clarke and his associates from around the world beginning in 1891 until Clarke’s death in 1945. The charms, which include cures for ailments such as cramp, others that bring good fortune or repel negative forces, many with magical associations and all connected with folklore, which make them the perfect companion piece to Wood’s work inspired by the Grimm tales.

There is nothing twee about the original stories – which have undergone various softening transformations over the years, particularly perhaps by the Disney corporation – they were dark, edgy and often quite disturbing. Recurring themes included good versus evil, journeys through thick impenetrable forests, justice and revenge, malign supernatural forces, sinister characters with unpleasant motives, cruel fate and destiny. “The more you read them, the more you realize they are set in an upside-down world where things are done for no reason and are never explained,” says Wood. “That in a sense gave more power to my elbow in how I went about interpreting things. I started with a tight interpretation and then it became much looser. I tried to capture the feel of the story rather than the narrative.”

Wood found the project initially quite challenging. It was the first time that he had embarked on such a prescriptive project focusing on just one subject for a 12-month period and although the figure of Red Riding Hood has featured in his own work at various points over the past 20 years, there was a whole host of previous visual interpretations created by other artists of the Grimm stories to contend with. “I found it really difficult at the start,” he says. “The first three months were a kind of shedding of the influence of all the other artists who have been inspired by the Brothers Grimm. Part of what I was doing was to pay homage to what had gone on in the past but I found that hard because of the weight of the history of Grimm illustrations, but you just have to work through those things and you gradually begin to jettison some of what you already know and develop an original insight into the stories.”

Reading an edition of Grimm’s Other Tales was helpful. “Those are all the stories that don’t really get a mention and that provided all sorts of interesting insights,” says Wood. “I thought one approach would be to try some of the less well-known tales because there would not be so much imagery associated with them and then go back to the more commonly known and re-read them and I also looked into the history of the Grimms.” During his research, Wood discovered the science of phylogenetics which traces the evolutionary history, links and relationships between folktales, looking at symbols and phrases to pinpoint the stories’ origins. “It turns out that stories like Rapunzel, for example, can be traced back to the Iron Age,” he says. “And it is often that lawless, amoral and arbitrary world that is captured so well within each tale.”

Wood is pleased with the body of work, and the variety, that has resulted from the project. “It was a positive experience overall; I think the Grimm collages are some of the most successful I have made, they took me off in a direction I wasn’t expecting,” he says. “It’s been very interesting going into a subject so deeply. And it will continue to inspire me in different ways. I might take some of those images from the Grimms and make them non-specific. So, for example there might be a figure in a tower but it isn’t necessarily Rapunzel. I can find resonances and re-use images in a less literal way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood is looking forward to the exhibition opening and hopes that it might take people back to the stories, which due to their timelessness still resonate in our modern world. “What is really interesting about the stories is that you are never given any closure and that’s very unusual,” says Wood. “We live in a fairly solidly narrative world and if a film or TV series isn’t tied together neatly, people don’t like it. The Grimms stories never made any sense, there was a lot that was baffling and unexplained. They leave you in a position of having to think about them and they stay with you in an interesting way. They are kind of symbolic of life – there are many things that you don’t get closure on. I think that’s why they have the power to keep people engaged – it opens up the imagination.”