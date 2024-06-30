The 21-year-old secured a coveted slot fron the festival’s free-to-enter Emerging Talent Competition which attracts thousands of online.

She was one of just eight artists to reach the live final at Pilton Working Men’s Club and wowed the judges with her performance.

These included festival co-organiser Emily Eavis, Glastonbury stage bookers and music business professionals.

The 21-year-old was named one of the runners-up and also received a £2,500 Talent Development prize from the PRS Foundation.

“It’s been very surreal, crazy and something that I never thought would ever happen,” said Nadia.

“I was hugely excited about playing at Glastonbury. When I was younger, I went to the festival and was very immersed in live music and festivals. I have some very early memories of it and being in lots of mud, so this is going to be a full-circle experience for me.”

Nadia, who is soon-to-graduate from the Songwriting course at Leeds Conservatoire, said: “It was a bigger stage than I am used to and I was surprised how many people were there to watch me. Hopefully it will lead to big things.”

Nadia combines pop and indie pop components in her music to produce a distinctive sound that is both catchy and thought-provoking.