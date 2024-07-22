Lubna Chowdhary's new exhibition Pluriverse at the Graves Gallery, Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pluriverse presents artworks across a variety of media and forms including sculpture, painting, ceramic installation and textiles as Chowdhary explores multiple ways of being and living in the world, and the transformations that are created in the space where different cultures intersect.

Chowdhary has been working with Sheffield Museums director of programmes Kirstie Hamilton and curator Alison Morton for a few years. “I have had various visits to the gallery space and to look at the Sheffield’s collection, which is so diverse historically and in terms of materials and processes,” says Chowdhary. “That was an important part of the project, to pull out works from the collection that could form a connection and help contextualise the work.” She has selected prints by Eduardo Paolozzi and a series of Indian miniature paintings which are brought into dialogue with her own artworks. The title of the exhibition is inspired by the concept pluriverse, coined by Colombian-American anthropologist Arturo Escobar. “He talks about it as a way forward for the world to accept, respect and understand other ways of doing things that don’t just centre on the West,” says Chowdhary.

Lubna Chowdhary Code 65, 2024. Courtesy the artist and Jhaveri Contemporary. Photo credit Andrew Judd.

Several of the works on display in the exhibition came out of two residencies that Chowdhary recently completed – the first was in Spoleto, Italy at the Mahler LeWitt Foundation, a legacy of the American artist Sol LeWitt who was linked with various movements including conceptual art and minimalism. “I was working in his studio, living in his apartment and using his tools and equipment, it was a very immersive experience,” says Chowdhary. “He was extremely prolific and worked in a wide range of media and I was surrounded by his work. There was a series of his famous wall drawings and he had designed a set of crockery with his graphic paintings on. Those were in the apartment too, so I was even eating off his crockery. While I was there, I was also seeing Italian Renaissance paintings and architecture. So, I was responding to those ideas of Western minimalism and the inbuilt geometry both in LeWitt’s work and in Italian Renaissance paintings. It was very interesting.”

After her residency in Italy, Chowdhary returned to England and a few months later initiated a residency in Mysore in southern India. “It was an opportunity to think about the art world from a different perspective,” she says. “I was thinking about cultural hierarchies and not necessarily responding to art histories but rather to the quotidian creativity and to day-to-day life in India. Sometimes an idea would come to me and sometimes I would see somebody using a particular process or sometimes it was just about finding interesting materials from local shops and markets. I was producing work in a very instinctive, intuitive way and freed myself from the way that art is practiced in Europe.”

While she was in India, Chowdhary worked in a collaborative way with local people, including craftsmen, tradespeople and small business owners. “I worked with someone who had a printing press, a bookbinder, a tailor to create a fabric piece, someone who did sandcasting of metal components and a small engineering setup that did welding. It was about finding people I thought I could work with and taking my ideas to them.”

Both residencies were extremely productive for Chowdary and they informed the work she subsequently created in myriad, interesting ways. “Quite often there has been a subconscious interplay between the two,” she says. “My response to minimalism was carried through to the work I made in India and my love of ornamentation was present in the work I was making in Italy. And sometimes it is about me trying to subvert elements of visual imagery; being disobedient, not conforming and questioning cultural norms.”

Lubna Chowdhary Code 61, 2024. Courtesy the artist and Jhaveri Contemporary. Photo credit Andrew Judd

Born in Tanzania to a family of Punjabi-Muslim heritage and moving the England in the early 1970s, Chowdhary describes herself as “an insider and outsider contending with varied histories and knowledge systems both surpassing them and embracing them to process the world.” She has often explored this hybridity in her work and it is a theme that runs through the exhibition. “I am an artist who has been brought up between a European and a South Asian way of doing things and as a person existing between those two points you are constantly observing different values, ways of living, philosophies and methodologies,” she says. “Through my work I am trying to give a sense and a flavour of what it is to be between two cultures and also to shift and challenge hierarchies in the creative world.”