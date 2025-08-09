Major exhibition of acclaimed South African artist William Kentridge's work at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

William Kentridge Still from Self Portrait as a Coffee Pot 2022. Courtesy-Kentridge-Studio-c-William-Kentridge

The Pull of Gravity is a landmark exhibition, in the Underground Gallery and outdoors, by the renowned South African artist William Kentridge. It is a significant project, marking the first museum presentation outside South Africa to focus on Kentridge’s sculpture, bringing together over 40 works made between 2007 and 2024. The exhibition has a long run, continuing until April next year, and it warrants that as it contains such a wealth of work and is so thoughtful and thought-provoking; it is certain to bring audiences back for repeat visits.

The seeds for the exhibition were sown several years ago during a conversation between Kentridge and the then YSP director Clare Lilley, around the time that the artist’s sculptural works were on display at the Norval Foundation, an art museum and sculpture garden in Cape Town. “That was well before Covid and it was the first exhibition I had done focusing on sculpture,” says Kentridge speaking from his studio in Johannesburg. “Clare indicated an interest and at that stage we were thinking about how the exhibition might travel to Yorkshire logistically because the spaces were very different. I have been making sculpture for many years but I hadn’t really realized until that point how many I had made and the range of different sculptures. When the show was put together in Cape Town I realized that in fact there was a substantial enough body of work to make it realistic to do an exhibition. Then the invitation from YSP pushed that further. In the intervening years since that first conversation, I’ve made several new bodies of work of sculpture.”

Kentridge, who was born in 1955 in Johannesburg where he has lived all his life, has explored through his creative practice the socio-political history of South Africa. From a perspective that rejects certainty, he questions narratives from history, politics, science, literature and music alongside an ongoing interrogation of the legacy of colonialism. He works across a variety of media including drawing, sculpture, tapestry, animated films, theatre and opera productions. Many of these are represented in The Pull of Gravity which has at its heart an exploration of the relationship between drawing and sculpture.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is a new piece Paper Procession, a commission created especially for the YSP of six large-scale, brightly coloured sculptures in the form of a kind of parade, positioned in front of the yew hedge that runs alongside the Underground Gallery. “Paper Procession began the size of sheets of paper torn and cut up and placed next to each other to make images that are halfway between being human and images of trees and plants,” explains Kentridge. “These paper sculptures, maybe 15 inches high, were then translated first into aluminum about 1m high and then enlarged to the scale they are outside which is about 4m in height.”

In the lawned area behind the Underground Gallery at the top of the Bothy Garden are four new monumental sculptures, the largest bronzes that Kentridge has made to date. They are familiar images which recur in his work such as the ‘&’ sign, Ampersand (large) (2019), a walking human figure with a megaphone for a head, Apron (2024) and a spiky-looking cat in Stroke (large) (2023). These three images also frequently feature in the artist’s films and drawings.

Sculpture has become an increasingly key feature of Kentridge’s practice over the past two decades. “It evolved really,” he says. “I never thought of myself as a sculptor but I had done a lot of puppetry and worked often with shadows and silhouettes in performance and in drawings and I was interested in the possibility of making something like a shadow – so ephemeral and without any substance – solid. One way of doing that was cutting the shadows into paper but also extruding them so that they are no longer two-dimensional and also gain a heft, by being turned into cloth, clay, cardboard, wood and bronze. That was one kind of sculpture that happened, of which there are many examples in the exhibition, the other was playing with a mixture between two dimensionality and three dimensionality – sculptures that are 3-D and occupy space but are coherent as 2-D images.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the sculptures are two animated film works – More Sweetly Play the Dance (2015) and Oh to Believe in Another World (2022) – which are played in rotation in one room in the gallery across seven screens, making an enthralling, absorbing immersive installation featuring sound, movement and music. Also featured in the exhibition is the first institutional presentation of a new series of short films, the delightfully titled Self Portrait as a Coffee Pot (2020-2024), which takes the viewer inside Kentridge’s studio offering a quirky and imaginative insight into the daily rhythms of his workplace, his approach and the workings of his mind.

“It started during the Covid lockdown, a kind of enforced isolation into the studio,” says Kentridge. “So that gave the form of a series of half hour films about making sense of the world through the techniques of the studio. Then as lockdown eased more people came into the studio; there were more collaborators in the films, but the form of them as a conversation with myself continued throughout. It was certainly revealing. The idea was not to make a documentary or an essay but something that had to find its own form. It’s about examining the studio as an enlarged head. In other words, the way that thoughts shift in one’s head between memories and perceptions and dreams and things you’ve read to make different ideas. So, in the studio the different fragments shift in one’s head and gradually one moves between them physically walking around the studio. It's an enlargement of the way we construct understandings of the world through fragments in our heads.”

While confronting challenging themes in some of his work, Kentridge maintains a lightness of touch and a lot of work in the show is playful, humorous and uplifting. He has often drawn inspiration from early 20th century artistic movements such as Dada and Surrealism; Dada in particular has been a major influence. “I think all visual artists working today are indebted to Dada,” says Kentridge. “To think of yourself as an artist in the western world over the several hundred years prior to that was to be working primarily with oil paint on canvas. What the Dadaists did was to open up the possibilities of art, to say that any performance, sound piece, poem or found object were legitimate fields of enquiry for artists at work. As well as the move towards finding meaning through illogic, through the absurd, through the edges of language. That has been important to me.”

Kentridge hopes that what the audience might take away from the exhibition is a sense of the energy that comes from creativity. “There is no specific insight or message I’m trying to convey,” he says. “But I hope that there is a sense of agency, of the possibility of making and that some sense of that energy is transmitted.”