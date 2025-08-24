"My dog Sprocket is my inspiration and now he lives on in other people's homes," illustrator Sarah Westwood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing her furry muse as: "A biscuit loving, tail wagging rascal with a nose for mischief and a heart of gold." Sarah Westwood, 44, sold her car to buy Sprocket - a Weimaraner ten years ago.

She says at the time she was struggling post-graduation - after studying Surface Pattern Design at Huddersfield University - trying to find her place in the world, living in a very rural location and doing a job that wasn't fulfilling her. "Sprocket rescued me," she says.

After finding her beloved pet online in 2007, Sarah, who now lives in Scarborough, found an unbreakable bond with the German gun dog she had always dreamed of owning.

Work by Illustrator Sarah Westwood inspired by her dog Sprocket who was her faithful friend until he passed away and she incorporated him into her designs, illustrations, ceramics - which feature scenes from all around Yorkshire including Staithes and Scarborough. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

“I’ve wanted a Weimaraner for as long as I could remember, all through university I wanted one. I still can’t remember where I first spotted the breed but I’ve never been so adamant in my life about something. Then finally in the summer of 2007, this bundle of joy entered my life, nothing was ever the same again.

"It's hard to put into words what my four-legged friend meant to me. He was a goon, rough, gentle, fun and such a sweet boy. If he sensed any sadness he would trot over and give me the lean and those full-body leans meant he needed a cuddle. If I stood he would gently put his paw on my toes and lean. I'd give his velvety ears a rub and we'd both be good. It was our routine of love and reassurance.

"He was like Velcro always touching me, either a paw on my foot or a very heavy lean just to let me know he was there. He had the biggest sigh I’ve ever heard when he was waiting for me and was being impatient. He was always happy to see people and was a little worrier.

“It's fair to say I worshipped the ground he walked on and he was my shadow. As he grew old he never grew up, just wiser and more clingy. If I was in sight he was always a few inches away. He would often yawn loudly if I was in the garden and he wanted to be inside because he'd want me to go in with him.

A ceramic model by Illustrator Sarah Westwood of her dog Sprocket. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

"As he grew older I used to call him my old man and as he became weaker he couldn't climb steps into my studio, I'd find myself working downstairs so he wasn't on his own. In the twelve years, we were together the longest we were apart was sixteen days. When I went to pick him up he ignored me for an hour. He used to make me laugh a lot."

After completing her degree in Surface Pattern Design, she dove headfirst into the world of illustration. “I started by creating designs for dog-themed products such as mugs, t-shirts, and stationery. Over time, I established myself as a go-to artist for businesses that wanted to incorporate dogs into their branding and marketing strategies."

Selling her charming work in Yorkshire fairs and shows and then taking up an Instagram challenge and posting 100 days of digital illustrations of Sprocket. Images of her furry, four legged companion took off - with lots of enthusiastic Sprocket lovers requesting pictures of his affable antics.

Now, she sells her whimsical designs on her own website and delights customers with her Sprocket illustrations - whether he is riding a boat in Whitby, doing an exercise class or gazing at a lighthouse surrounded by the inky night sky.

Work by Illustrator Sarah Westwood of her dog Sprocket Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Her designs include prints, coasters, cards, tea towels, and placemats - all made with the intention of spreading joy and a bit of fun.

Sprocket passed away in 2018, aged 13, after suffering a tumour in his chest and today, Sarah lives with her working cocker spaniel Ted and her cat Wookie. But she keeps Sprocket very much alive in her creations.

Sarah says what started off as her own dog has now become 'everybody's dog.'

"As an illustrator and a dog lover, I have always found joy in creating playful and colorful art that features my furry friends. I started this business because I believe that every home can benefit from a little bit of canine charm, and I wanted to make it easy and fun for people to bring that into their lives.

Work by Illustrator Sarah Westwood featuring her dog Sprocket who is incorporated into her designs, illustrations, ceramics etc - which feature scenes from all around Yorkshire including Staithes and Scarborough. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

"Ever since I was a child, I have always loved dogs. I grew up with pet dogs and always found great joy in their loyal companionship. As I grew older, my passion for dogs grew stronger, and I decided to pursue my dream of becoming an illustrator who specialized in dog-related artwork. After a journey of drawing and creating other pieces of art.

"I am proud to say that throughout my journey, I have had the pleasure of working with some amazing clients who share my love for dogs. As well as doing commissions I also supply shops with my fun and bright products. They always seem to bring a smile to everyone.

"Overall, I like to think that my passion for dogs shines through in my work and personal life. I am dedicated to my craft and always strive to create illustrations that evoke the same joy I feel when I see a dog wagging its tail."

Sarah says her mission is simple - to create art that brings joy, humor, and personality to any space and holds herself to three core values: fun, honesty, and making people smile.

Sarah loves her Yorkshire roots and sees the Yorkshire landscape as her inspiration, her muse and her heartbeat - much like she saw Sprocket. She finds joy and inspiration in the rugged coastlines and says she enjoys it all the more in dramatic weather.

Previously, Sarah depicted her living pet Sprocket engaging in his usual activity.... mischief. But posthumously he is up to other adventures that include Sarah's love of her homeland . She says: "Now he is travelling the Yorkshire coastline.

Sarah with her dog Sprocket

"The Yorkshire coastline is home to me, I just love it. I love Staithes when it is wild and windy - even more than when it is sunny,"