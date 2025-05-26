New exhibition curated by acclaimed artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye at Leeds Art Gallery

To Improvise a Mountain at Leeds Art Gallery. Picture: Rob Battersby

To Improvise a Mountain is a Hayward Gallery Touring exhibition, a group show curated by acclaimed contemporary artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. It is an incredibly rich, diverse exhibition featuring photography, sculpture, painting, film and works on paper, from a range of artists spanning generations and geographies, as well as new works by Yiadom-Boakye herself, one of the most significant contemporary figurative painters working today.

Born in London in 1977 and first coming to prominence in the early 2010s, Yiadom-Boakye is also a writer and her love of language informs her visual art. As she explains: “My deployment of words in writing is not always so different to my use of brush marks in painting. The logic, patterns, relationships, repetitions and decisions are guided by intuition…” Renowned for her oil paintings of imagined subjects, her works are accomplished pieces of visual storytelling with a compelling enigmatic quality. Looking at her beautifully detailed portraits you often feel as though you have been dropped into the middle of a narrative, with Yiadom-Boakye giving the viewer space to bring their own thoughts, experiences and ideas.

The Blackbird of Paradise c 1896-98. Oil on canvas. Copyright Leeds Museums and Galleries (Leeds Art Gallery)/Bridgeman Images

She has applied this open, generous approach to the curation of the exhibition too, bringing together artists who have inspired her and whose work has a similar sensibility, and placing them in dialogue with each other. She says: “I’ve selected things that I love by dint of their poetry, their beauty, their refusal, their internal logic and, above all, their power. Each artist here invents the language they need and there is magic in it.” Artists featured in the show include Lisa Brice, Barbara Chase-Riboud, Samuel Fosso, Otolith Group, Jennifer Packer, Pierre Bonnard, Edward Vuillard, David Wojnarowicz, Joseph Kahlil, Zoe Leonard, Samuel Fosso, Peter Hujar and Walter Sickert.

The German-born late 19th-early 20th century British painter and printmaker Sickert is a key figure for Yiadom-Boakye – his painting The Blackbird of Paradise is an especially significant work for her – and Leeds Art Gallery has a fine collection of his works, many of which are in the show. “We came up to Leeds to look at the gallery’s collection and that became our starting point,” says Biran Cass, senior curator of Hayward Gallery Touring. “We then thought about Lynette’s process, how she creates stories that are left for the viewer to unravel and we thought that way of working would inform the exhibition in a really interesting way. We knew we could trust Lynette’s ability to be guided by feeling, intuition and poetry in her curation.”

The exhibition, which also includes l new oil paintings and drawings by Yiadom-Boakye, takes the viewer on a totally absorbing journey into different artistic worlds, from a sun-dappled French garden to a busy New York street and time-travelling from the late 19th century right up to the present day. “From quite early on Lynette knew what kind of artists she was looking to bring into the conversation,” says Cass. “She said she wanted to bring together works by ‘fellow poets, dreamers and wanderers’ and I think that is a good way of describing the show. Each work stands on its own and you can feel its power and magic but Lynette also brings them together to create these fascinating conversations. Each individual work has an incredible story to tell and collectively you can see visual and thematic relationships between them. There is an emotional landscape to Lynette’s work and the show overall has that too.”

For Leeds Art Gallery it is a real coup to be the first venue on the tour of such a prestigious show, which will also visit galleries in Milton Keynes and Nottingham. “For Hayward Gallery Touring, it gives us the opportunity to think about those remarkable collections that are housed around the country,” says Cass. “We always work outside London and our aim is to bring these extraordinary artworks out for a wider audience to enjoy and engage with. That is a big part of the show and why Lynette was so interested in taking it on. Her curation celebrates the imaginative spirit of the contributing artists and the endless potential of art to bring new thinking and feeling into existence.”

To Improvise a Mountain exhibition curated by and including the work of Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, at Leeds Art gallery. Picture: Simon Hulme

To Improvise a Mountain: Lynette Yiadom-Boakye Curates, A Hayward Gallery Touring exhibition, is at Leeds Art Gallery until October 5. artgallery.leeds.gov.uk