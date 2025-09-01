New exhibition Not a Pot showcases sculptural ceramic art at York Art Gallery

Curator Helen Walsh walking through Not a Pot, a new ceramic exhibition showcasing the wide range of sculptural pottery in York Art Gallery. Picture: James Hardisty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea behind the exhibition, as the title implies, is to highlight the versatility of materials used in ceramics and the diverse ways in which artists have approached the art form. Works in the show challenge the traditional perception of ceramic art, pushing boundaries and moving away from the functional or decorative in quite different directions.

“Our collection of ceramics encompasses such a broad range of styles, uses and materials,” says Dr Helen Walsh, curator of ceramics at York Art Gallery. “We have done quite a few exhibitions over the years focused on the vessel and we wanted to make a show that provides a space for these more unusual sculptural pieces to be seen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition also celebrates the work of one of the UK’s most influential potters Gordon Baldwin (1932-2025) who died earlier this year. He was one of the pioneers of moving pottery away from its more functional concerns into a more sculptural sphere. “I visited Gordon last year – I knew him from when we did a major retrospective of his work a few years ago and seeing him again and thinking about his work, it seemed like a perfect vehicle to explore the collection,” says Walsh. “The exhibition that Gordon did with us was so popular and it seemed a good opportunity to remind people of his work and his wider impact.” Part of the exhibition demonstrates Baldwin’s influence on other artists through his work and activity as a teacher, looking at themes such as the human figure, landscape and Surrealism.

Curator Helen Walsh with artwork by Gordon Baldwin (1932-2025), Vessel for Dark Air, 2002-03. Picture: James Hardisty.

Made in Yorkshire by Yorkshire journalists - get the YP’s daily newsletter

Alongside works by Baldwin are pieces by renowned ceramicist Ewen Henderson known for his method of mixing clays and firing them to extreme temperatures with interesting results, experimental artist Gillian Lowndes who created bricolage pieces using clay and found materials, conceptual works such as Richard Slee’s salt shaker filled with clay particles as a representation of his creativity and 20th century studio potter Bernard Leach’s famous Leaping Salmon vase. “That is an iconic piece which has been so associated with York since it came to us in the 1950s,” says Walsh. “Leach made it in 1930 and he viewed it as his masterpiece. The decoration is recognizably his, he was a really skilled painter, but the mysterious aspect of it is that we don’t know who actually threw the pot.”

That kind of little piece of intrigue is one of the elements that Walsh considered when selecting works for the exhibition. “I deliberately chose pieces that have a story to tell,” she says. “I wanted to explore the thought, ideas and emotion behind each artwork.” Visitors to the show can discover more from the information boards in the gallery that accompany the works. “We want to encourage people to look at the stories that relate to each object and understand the work, thought and inspiration that goes into them.” One section focusses on the making process and features a pottery wheel that belonged to Hans Coper, a German émigré artist who came to the UK during the Second World War fleeing Nazi persecution.

Other artists whose works feature in the exhibition include York-based ceramicists Ruth King and Ben Arnup whose pieces create complex shapes and forms, demonstrating the adaptability and plasticity of clay as a material. Bryan Illsley, who died last year, was an artist whose diverse creative practice included pottery, painting, sculpture, poetry and print. “He explored different types of materials and forms including wood carving, metal sculpture and painting,” says Walsh. “One of his works that we have on display is Climate Warning Helmet, a strange form of protective headgear made out of found pieces of metal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Cope, public relations officer for York Museums Trust with artwork by Ewen Henderson (1934-2000) - Three Point Balance, 1995. Picture: James Hardisty.

The show features both contemporary and historical works including some rare pieces such as a large many-handled drinking vessel by 17th century Staffordshire potter Thomas Toft – York is home to two of only 30 of his surviving pots. “Because we have such an extensive historical collection, we are able to show that studio pottery is not something that developed in the 20th century, people have been making in clay for centuries,” says Walsh. She hopes that the wide-ranging scope of the exhibition might prompt visitors to view pottery in a new light. “Clay is so prevalent and versatile and there are so many artists making amazing work that is so resonant.”