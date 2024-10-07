New exhibition Poetry or Bust at the Treasure of the Brotherton Gallery, University of Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poetry or Bust tells the cautionary tale of 19th century poet John Nicholson, known as ‘the Bingley Byron’, and the efforts of renowned Leeds-born poet and playwright Tony Harrison to bring his extraordinary story to the stage in the early 1990s. Nicholson was born on the Harewood Estate in 1790 and grew up in Eldwick near Bingley. He began writing poetry as a child and showed some promise, but having been born into a working-class family, unlike Byron, he needed to earn a living and left school at the age of 12 to begin work as a woolsorter. He later became a Wesleyan preacher but continued to write, alongside preaching and woolsorting, and in 1825 his poem Airedale in Ancient Times was published, bringing him local success.

After leaving his mill job, Nicholson began to travel and sold copies of his work around the country. At some point, he had a bust made of himself by a leading sculptor in London. During his stay in the capital, he was arrested for drunkenness after an altercation with a bust of Shakespeare outside Drury Lane Theatre. Nicholson had struggled with a drink problem for some time and this incident marked the beginning of his decline into alcoholism.

Dr Rebecca Wade with the bust of John Nicholson in the 'Poetry or Bust' display. Picture: Credit Leeds University Library Galleries

The University acquired Tony Harrison’s archive in 2007 and amongst the many treasures held within it, including notebooks, letters and ephemera, are some other surprising objects as Dr Rebecca Wade, associate curator of special collections who curated the exhibition, discovered. “We usually change our exhibitions in the Treasures of the Brotherton gallery in September and a few months prior to that I had started to think about what would make a good display,” she says. “Then a colleague who knew I was interested in sculpture as I used to be a sculpture curator at Leeds Art Gallery told me about the bust in Tony Harrison’s archive. Most of our collections are paper-based so it is really unusual to come across this kind of object.”

Once Wade began looking into the provenance of the bust, who it portrayed, and how it came to be in Harrison’s archive, she was hooked. “This conversation between two poets 150 years apart was a local story – it was fascinating to me on a number of levels, and there was also a connection with David Hockney. The more I dug into the story, the more I thought we had to tell it.”

In 1993 Harrison had been persuaded to write a play about Nicholson by his friend Jonathan Silver, the Bradford entrepreneur who bought and reopened Salts Mill as a gallery in 1987. Sliver was keen for the play to be ready in time to coincide with a Hockney exhibition and he gave Harrison a tight deadline. The payment for completing the play is also on display in the exhibition. “Silver collected Burmantofts Pottery and had purchased a large ceramic plaque of Dante that was in his office at Salts Mill,” explains Wade. “Tony Harrison asked to buy it because he is a collector of images of Dante, and Silver said: ‘I will give it to you if you write this play within three months.’”

Harrison duly finished writing the play, entitled Poetry or Bust, in the allotted time and it was performed at the Mill by Northern Broadsides in September 1993. After one of the performances, an elderly lady in the audience told Harrison that she had the original bust of Nicholson and that he could have it, as it was “about as much use to me as a chocolate fireguard.”

Tony Harrison with Nicholson's carved autograph © University of Leeds

The bust, now nearly 200 years old, is the centrepiece of the display in the gallery. “There is also all sorts of ephemera associated with the production, sketches of the set by Hockney, and lots of photographs,” says Wade. “One of my favourites is of Tony Harrison standing by a rock somewhere between Eldwick and Bingley where John Nicholson carved his name. In his hand Tony has a volume of Nicholson’s poetry and a bottle of champagne.”

Nicholson’s eventful life ended at the age of 52 on April 13, 1843. While inebriated he slipped on the stepping stones crossing the river Aire to Saltaire. He managed to get himself out of the water but died on the riverbank. Wade hopes that the display will bring Nicholson to wider public attention. “He was a local working-class writer, one of the few voices who had factory experience to have been able to express himself through his poetry at that time. And in the 1990s that voice was reanimated by another working-class writer.”