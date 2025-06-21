New photography festival launches in Ilkley exhibiting in venues around the town

Photographer Andreea Chitan pictured at Ilkley Manor House, who is curating a new photography festival which is launching in Ilkley over the weekend 11-13 July in venues around the town. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Taking place over the weekend of July 11-13 at venues around Ilkley, photoILKLEY is the brainchild of photographer, curator and creative producer Andreea Chitan who moved from her native Romania to the UK five years ago and is now based in the picturesque West Yorkshire spa town. “I love photography and that love of photography is a love of storytelling and also because I think that photography can be a catalyst for social change,” she says. “I have started doing more curating and producing over the past few years and I’ve been involved in different photography projects in Ilkley and Bradford. I always wondered why Ilkley, which has such a vibrant arts scene, didn’t have a photography festival. Initially I had the idea of doing a couple of exhibitions in the Ilkley Arts Studio, then I thought why not spread out into the whole town and make a mini-festival.”

The festival features the work of eight photographers – Zoe Dixon, Rob Rowlands, Mark Waddington, Laura Mate, Charlie Swinbourne, Cath Muldowney, Benjamin Statham and Chitan herself – who have all responded to the theme ‘Ilkley: Best Place to Live’ inspired by the town’s frequent mention in polls about desirable locations. Most recently, in March, it claimed the top spot in the Sunday Times Best Place to Live in the North list and in 2022 was the national winner. The theme has been interpreted in different ways by the photographers, including interrogating what makes a place ‘the best’ and whose experience is being celebrated.

The work of Cath Muldowney, one of the photographers whose work features in the new Ilkley Photography festival.

Chitan’s own work is being exhibited as part of the festival. “It is a combination of two projects,” she says. “One of them is Walking Among Cultures which features portraits of people of different backgrounds and ethnicities who are mostly invisible in the English countryside. I have been taking photographs of them on Ilkley Moor. The other project is This Land of Mine which explores the complexities of home and belonging and relates to my own experience of being an immigrant, living between cultures and making a home for myself here. It is more abstract. I brought some photographs from my family albums and put them on a leaf or a slice of bread or tree bark and placed them in natural locations around Ilkley.” Chitan’s images bring fragments of the past into the present to subtly and movingly question how a place can become home for those who arrive from elsewhere and what it takes to belong.

Mark Waddington’s series of images A Black-and-White Reflection on Ilkley’s Landscapes and Lives is a quiet, thoughtful encounter with both the town’s famous, eye-catching landscapes and its less visible rhythms, encouraging the viewer to look more closely. Cath Muldowney also uses monochrome photography for her exhibition Unadorned: A Black and White Encounter with the Gypsy and Traveller community. “I had an exhibition last year at Cartwright Hall about the gypsy and traveller communities in and around Bradford,” says Muldowney. “The images at Ilkley are a reworking of some of those photographs but in black and white this time, and there are also some new ones. It will be lovely to show the images in a slightly different format and to share them with people who might not have encountered those communities before. I spent time with travellers last year on the route to Appleby horse fair. It is not for me to speak for these communities as it is not my heritage but they do suffer a lot of discrimination and racism. I hope people will come along and view the photographs with an open mind.” Muldowney had a corporate career for many years but has always been interested in photography. “Now I am retired, I have more time to do it. I am self-taught and I like to tell stories with my photographs, especially of people who maybe would not normally see themselves represented in galleries.”

Laura Mate’s portraits in her series Faces of Bradford: Here and Now thoughtfully explore how Ilkley, as part of the Bradford district, contributes to the evolving tapestry of regional identity and highlights the interconnectedness of communities within the district. Connection is also at the heart of Charlie Swinbourne’s photographic project. He has been working with Good Neighbours Ilkley, a charity which aims to support independent living and improve the lives of older people in the town and surrounding areas. “I have been photographing clients and volunteers involved in the charity’s befriending, dementia support and shop assist schemes,” he says. “It’s been so interesting getting to know them.” Partially deaf and raised in a visual world of lipreading and sign language, Swinbourne began his journey in photography in early 2024 after a successful career in television as an award-winning writer, director and producer. “When you are deaf, you are trying to read people’s faces and expressions to pick up clues. I knew as soon as I started photography that I wanted to take photographs of people and capture something that is true about a person.”

Rob Rowlands’ work In the Company of Dogs is a series of portraits of our canine friends, exploring the special bond that exists between dogs and humans, while Zoe Dixon’s Dear Phyllis is an exploration of memory, place and imagined connection, inspired by a bundle of postcards she found in a charity shop, spanning five decades, all addressed to a woman called Phyllis Clarke. The river Wharfe is the subject of Benjamin Statham’s ongoing project The Good River which he began during the Covid lockdown in 2020. He has intermittently walked stretches of the river and taken photographs, alongside his commissioned work. “The benefit of taking a long time over the project and that it has no fixed objective is that themes have revealed themselves to me,” he says. “Over that time, I have been diagnosed with ADHD, become a parent twice and later my dad passed away, so there was a lot of coming to terms with change. Taking the image but also doing the edit gives you, and the picture, time to breathe. I am really delighted that I am getting to share the images with people during the festival.”

The work of Laura Mate, one of the photographers whose work features in the new Ilkley Photography festival.

The festival is described as ‘a celebration of photography, community, storytelling, reflection, and inclusion’ and this ethos is reflected in the works by all the participating photographers. It is a potent and affecting mix of profound and uplifting pictorial observations about the importance of making connections with each other, with nature and with those, human and animal, who share our space.

Chitan hopes that the festival chimes with local people and that this will be the first of many. “My ambition for it is that it will be an annual event and that it will continue to grow,” she says. “Our aim is to give people a really interesting and thought-provoking perspective on photography and the world.”