On The Wall Turns 20

“On the Wall” Art Print and Framing Shop Celebrates 20 Years of Creativity and Craftsmanship

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the Wall, a beloved local art print and custom framing shop, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary this Month. For two decades, the shop has been a cornerstone for art lovers, collectors, and designers alike, offering exceptional service, expert framing, and an unparalleled selection of art prints to the community.

Founded in 2004 in Leeds Corn Exchange, On the Wall began as a small, independent business with a passion for making art accessible to everyone. Over the past 20 years, it has grown into a go-to destination for customers seeking high-quality custom framing and unique art prints. The shop has built its reputation on craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of both traditional and contemporary art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark this milestone anniversary, On the Wall will be hosting a celebratory event on October 24th, including exclusive in-store promotions, Customers can also look forward to limited-time discounts on framing services and selected prints throughout the event.

On The Wall 2024

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, artists, and the local community for their support over the last two decades,” said Guy Haynes, owner and founder of On the Wall. “Our mission has always been to help people express themselves through art, whether that’s by preserving a cherished memory in a beautifully crafted frame or helping them discover the perfect piece to complete their space. We’re thrilled to celebrate this special occasion with everyone who has been a part of our journey.”

The 20th-anniversary celebration will culminate with an open house on Oct 24th, where customers can enjoy complimentary refreshments, participate in art-related activities, and enter to win prizes, including free framing services and limited-edition prints. This also go insides with Light Night at the Corn Exchange where there will be an immersive dance performance ‘PopOdyssey’ by Northern School of Contemporary Dance in the lower ground floor on both evenings from 6pm – 10pm

On the Wall invites everyone to join in the celebration and continue to be part of its rich history for many more years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about On the Wall’s 20th-anniversary events, visit www.onthewall.co.uk