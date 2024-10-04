On The Wall Turns 20
On the Wall, a beloved local art print and custom framing shop, is proud to announce its 20th anniversary this Month. For two decades, the shop has been a cornerstone for art lovers, collectors, and designers alike, offering exceptional service, expert framing, and an unparalleled selection of art prints to the community.
Founded in 2004 in Leeds Corn Exchange, On the Wall began as a small, independent business with a passion for making art accessible to everyone. Over the past 20 years, it has grown into a go-to destination for customers seeking high-quality custom framing and unique art prints. The shop has built its reputation on craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of both traditional and contemporary art.
To mark this milestone anniversary, On the Wall will be hosting a celebratory event on October 24th, including exclusive in-store promotions, Customers can also look forward to limited-time discounts on framing services and selected prints throughout the event.
“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, artists, and the local community for their support over the last two decades,” said Guy Haynes, owner and founder of On the Wall. “Our mission has always been to help people express themselves through art, whether that’s by preserving a cherished memory in a beautifully crafted frame or helping them discover the perfect piece to complete their space. We’re thrilled to celebrate this special occasion with everyone who has been a part of our journey.”
The 20th-anniversary celebration will culminate with an open house on Oct 24th, where customers can enjoy complimentary refreshments, participate in art-related activities, and enter to win prizes, including free framing services and limited-edition prints. This also go insides with Light Night at the Corn Exchange where there will be an immersive dance performance ‘PopOdyssey’ by Northern School of Contemporary Dance in the lower ground floor on both evenings from 6pm – 10pm
On the Wall invites everyone to join in the celebration and continue to be part of its rich history for many more years to come.
For more information about On the Wall’s 20th-anniversary events, visit www.onthewall.co.uk
About On the Wall Located in the heart of Leeds, On the Wall has been a trusted provider of art prints and custom framing since 2004. The shop offers a wide range of services, including museum-quality framing, art consultation, and a curated selection of artwork from both local and international artists. Known for its attention to detail and personalized service, On the Wall has become a beloved fixture in the local art scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.