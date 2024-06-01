Philip Naviasky: The 'brilliant' Yorkshire artist who you've probably never heard of

When Dr Suzie Hamlin and her husband Richard moved into a new home in Leeds, they had no idea of the artist who had lived there before.

His name was Philip Naviasky, a Leeds man of Polish extraction who she says should really be more famous than he is.

Dr Hamlin and her family quickly learned more about him and recently staged an exhibition of some of his works with another one hopefully in the pipeline. And they have honoured him by having a Blue Plaque installed at their home at 579 Scott Hall Road.

Dr Suzie Hamlin, curator of the exhibition in partnership with Ledt Bank Leeds. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

And they want to continue his legacy of making art accessible to all.

The exhibition was at Left Bank Leeds in Cardigan Road and it brought together many of his works from many private collections. There are now plans for a second exhibition, such was the success of the first.

Naviasky was said to be a brilliant artist (portraiture, landscapes, and still life) who challenged Yorkshire for not celebrating its artists enough before they die. He was passionate about making art “accessible to all” and not just adorning the houses of the wealthy.

He described being an artist in Leeds as like “walking through a wall”. His choice of colour palette was delightful and has an incredibly timeless and now contemporary feel.

Described as "having the happiest of touches” and “a luminosity to be envied”. Though he painted some notable figures, his passion was to capture the everyday person in their everyday clothes and going about their everyday business.

Dr Hamlin said: “Thirteen private collections of Naviasky works have been brought together through serendipitous connections all owned by different disconnected people and loved all for different reasons.

"The best collection belongs to the owners of Staithes Art Gallery the home of the famous ‘Staithes Group’ Their 13 pieces range from Party Girl – delightful with balloons featured in the header, and a pencil sketch of Ramsey MacDonald, the first Labour Prime Minister.”

Naviasky was born in Leeds in 1894. He won a scholarship to the Leeds School of Fine Arts in 1907. In 1912, he was the youngest ever student accepted into the Royal Academy school.

He went on to win a Royal Exhibition award and to study at the Royal College of Art, after which he spent his career in Leeds as an artist and art teacher at Leeds College of Art, and died in 1983 aged 89.

Dr Hamlin and her husband Richard moved into the Naviasky house in June 1996. They are the second owners. Naviasky, his wife Millie and his daughter Sonia (both artists in their own right) the first.