Photography exhibition showcasing the work of working class artists

Through an immersive combination of photography, installation and film, Many Hands: Class, Community and the Changing Face of Industry, the first major photographic show at the gallery, brings together work by working-class artists from around the country including Amber Brown, Czeslaw Siegieda, Ian Beesley, Joanne Coates, Kirsty Mackay, Kelly O’Brien in collaboration with Devon Osborne, Nudrat Afza, Victor Wedderburn and Sean O’Connell in collaboration with Flornicate.

Co-curated by Anna Turzynski and Natalie Kolowiecki from the gallery team with Seren Metcalfe and Chanelle Windas from Working Class Creatives, an arts organization confronting class-based issues within the creative industries, the exhibition showcases the work of acclaimed and emerging working-class artists. Their images document the people and places, work and leisure, of their communities, spanning generations and geographies to provide a vivid social document that embraces the past, celebrates the present and looks to the future.

Housed in a 19th century mill building, part of the region’s once-thriving textile industry, the gallery seems a very apt setting for some of the themes explored in the exhibition which also features historic images from the Mill’s extensive archive. “The venue has such a connection with working-class history and that feels amazing,” says Joanne Coates, one of the participating artists. “That connection has led to a really strong feeling of connectivity and resonance.”

Work by Nudrat Afza including Girl Skipping at Sunny Bank Mills. Picture: Harry Meadley.

Coates, who is based in North Yorkshire and also works as a farm labourer, has several images in the exhibition taken from her 2021 Lie of Land. “It was about working-class women in the countryside and one of the reasons I wanted to make it was because it was something I had never seen represented before,” she says. “The photographs are about rural working-class life and also explore land access, the future of the land and the past. That series was a pivotal point in my career.”

Amongst Coates’ work featured in the show are three of her portraits of working-class women. “Farming and mining communities really relied on women’s labour and that is not often acknowledged,” she says. One of the women is a miner’s wife who was involved in feeding the families of striking miners during the 1984/5 strike, another is a miner’s daughter who became politicized after seeing what happened to her community and the third is an ex-soldier who returned to her hometown to set up a community café. “I am always thinking about the complexity of class,” says Coates. “We have particular issues in the UK and I feel like we need to look to the future and think about how we can build communities.”

Many of the artists, while documenting some of the harsh realities of working-class lives such as the effects of the housing shortage, gig economy and the cost-of-living crisis, also highlight positive aspects including the importance of family and friends, solidarity, resilience and collective joy. For Bradford-based self-taught photographer Nudrat Afza, it was important to challenge assumptions and preconceptions. “I am very careful that I don’t reinforce negative stereotypes,” she says. “When I was approached to be part of the exhibition, the idea of showing working class experience really touched me and spoke to me because that is what my photographs are all about.”

Afza has several images featured in the show, including a black and white picture entitled Girl Skipping. “I love that picture,” she says. “It shows a British South Asian little girl skipping in front of brick houses and it is so full of joy and energy. It is about hope and the future. It was taken in Oldham in about 1998 as part of a small commission to take social documentary photographs. I wasn’t photographing children but this young girl wanted me to take her picture and she kept following me around.” Eventually Afza, worried that the girl was wandering too far from home, took her picture. Viewing it on the contact sheet a week or so later, she knew she had captured something special. “I went back to Oldham to find her parents and request permission to exhibit the photograph. It is still one of my favourites.”

L to R Seren Metcalfe, Chanelle Windas, Anna Turzynski and Natalie Kolowiecki - co-curators of the Many Hands exhibition at Sunny Bank Mills.

Photography perhaps more than any other visual artform allows us to step for a moment into someone else’s shoes, encouraging empathy and helping to effect change. “I love taking photographs, I think they can give people a glimpse into something they might not otherwise know,” says Afza. “Photographs can evoke memories, recollections and pleasure. That is what they do for me and hopefully for people who come to the exhibition too.”