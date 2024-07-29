Poet in residence chance for writers of black and South Asian heritage in Leeds

Writers of black and South Asian heritage who can “amplify racial justice” with a focus on mental health have the opportunity to become a poet in residence in Leeds.

The eight-week residency, part of the city-wide Remembering What’s Forgotten programme, has been set up by organisations Synergi-Leeds, Words of Colour and poet Khadijah Ibrahiima. It is intended as a creative response to the over-representation of black and South Asian men detained under the Mental Health Act and as in-patients in psychiatric wards, in Leeds and nationally, say the partners.

Open to Leeds residents of all genders who are aged 18 and over, the selected poet will produce an original piece of work covering 50 years of “unheard community history,” they say.

Joy Francis from Words of Colour.

Joy Francis, the programme’s project manager and executive director of the Words of Colour organisation, said: “The Remembering What’s Forgotten’s poet in residence opportunity, centring mental health and racial and social justice, comes at a time when black and South Asian men continue to be over-represented as inpatients in psychiatric wards.

"Their narratives, and those of the communities they are from, remain unfairly hidden. This residency, for an emerging poet with lived experience, amplifies the importance of poetry as a change agent and an enduring art form that speaks to and represents the realities of our times.”

As part of the residency, the poet will receive a £2,500 bursary as funded time, space and travel to develop their work; a creative entrepreneurship masterclass with Words of Colour; access to studio space and mentoring, courtesy of Khadijah; career signposting and advice from New Writing North; and workshops and talks at Manchester Poetry Library.

Co-produced by Khadijah and Heritage Corner, who host the award-winning Leeds Black History Walks, the residency is funded by the Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Two leading Northern writing and poetry agencies - New Writing North and Manchester Poetry Library - are described as “project allies”.

Leeds poet Khadijah Ibrahiim.

Khadijah, also artistic director at Leeds Young Authors and a newly elected Royal Society of Literature Fellow, said: “I'm supportive of the poet in residence role as poetry, storytelling and orality have always been prevalent in black and brown communities as a form of expression and a means of passing on family stories and history.

"Despite its accessibility and cultural significance, poetry has been undervalued as a learning resource in some educational and social settings. Poetry can be an effective tool for those seeking to articulate their thoughts and experiences related to mental health and wellbeing.”

An online information session on how to apply for the residency will be hosted on Tuesday, July 30, from 1pm to 2pm. The deadline for applications is by 5pm on Monday, August 12 and the selected poet will be announced on Wednesday, September 4.

Sharon Prince, deputy director at Psychological Professions at Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, and Synergi-Leeds lead, said: “The Remembering What’s Forgotten poetry residency is an opportunity for creative expression and storytelling, allowing the selected poet to share powerful narratives that might otherwise remain unheard. I hope the poet in residence can further develop their sense of agency and identity in their craft and that the final piece provides our city with a better understanding of the mental health challenges, historical exclusion and systemic barriers faced by racially minoritised people.”

Will Mackie.

Will Mackie, senior programme manager (talent development) at New Writing North, added: “We are pleased to be a project ally of the Remembering What’s Forgotten and to play a part in supporting the poet in residence as part of the programme. This bold and unique project challenging mental health inequality and racial injustice among communities in Leeds gives a voice to the unheard. Having seen how effective residencies can be, I believe that the poet in residence will play a key part in the programme and its legacy, creating lasting and meaningful artistic work.”

To apply, visit www.rememberingwhatsforgotten.co.uk/poet-in-residence