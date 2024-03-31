Rare Rockingham Pottery to go on display at Wentworth Woodhouse for the first time

Rockingham Pottery has a unique connection to Wentworth Woodhouse and the wider Rotherham area. Its aristocratic families supported the manufacturer financially and purchased its wares for their dining tables.

Now more than 80 years since Wentworth Woodhouse’s Rockingahm pieces were sold off, a new collection will go on display, the first in-house curated exhibition at the South Yorkshire stately home.

More than 50 items of Rockingham Pottery from hundreds now owned by Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust will feature in the Rotherham mansion’s exhibition Flora, Fauna and Feasting: Rockingham Pottery Meets Contemporary Crafts, which occupies three of the Georgian state rooms until June 23.

Wentworth Woodhouse archivist David Allott and front of house officer Emily Atkin examine a piece from the Trust’s Rockingham Pottery collection

Although their collection is no longer at the mansion, having been auctioned off with the rest of the furniture and artefacts in 1948 and 1949.

The Preservation Trust, which took over in 2017, is now building its own collection thanks to donations by local people, including some avid collectors.

“We really wanted to tell a Rotherham story and a story that had a connection to the house. Quite often when visitors come to the house they are interested in the Rockingham we have on display,” says Victoria Ryves, the Preservation Trust’s Head of Culture and Engagement.

“And we were lucky enough to have be given quite a large donation of Rockingham pottery by a private collector and much of that collection is really significant and we wanted a way to show them off to the public.”

Precious Rockingham porcelain exhibition at Wentworth Woodhouse, near Rotherham. Victoria Ryves (left) Head Of Culture with Charlotte Drew pictured at the Exhibition.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

More than 400 pieces were gifted by the family of the Rotherham businessman, who had been a collector since the 1970s. After his death, his family chose to donate it to Wentworth Woodhouse because of its part in the pottery’s history.

The donation included four dessert plates from a set of 12 specimen pieces made especially for King William IV to choose the design for his new dessert service, which is believed to still be in use at Windsor Castle. The specimen plate the Monarch selected is one of the four now owned by the Trust and they will all feature in Flora, Fauna and Feasting. “There’s also a really beautiful vase that is covered in exotic birds and the top is a little monkey. It’s not just the brownware or floral there are some really interesting pieces inspired by shells.”

The exhibition will also explain the very close ties between Wentworth Woodhouse’s owners and the pottery-makers.

The manufacturer, initially named Swinton Pottery, began in 1745 on land leased from the Marquess of Rockingham, who became a customer. It saw various owners until the Brameld family took over in 1806.

Earthenware Rockingham Brown Glaze Cadogan teapot with egg cups and jugs

"The Bramald family were excellent at making pottery and incredible craftsmen but they weren’t such good businessmen,” says Victoria.

The 4th Earl of Fitzwilliam stepped in when the company, which sold mostly earthenware, went bankrupt in 1826, becoming the mortgagee. His support enabled the Bramelds to focus on fine porcelain and the company was renamed the Rockingham Works. The current Wentworth Woodhouse was built for the 1st Marquess of Rockingham around 1725 and the 4th Earl wanted the pottery named after his uncle. The family also bought a lot of Rockingham ware for their own use.

"There is both a business and personal connection,” says Victoria.

However in 1842 the Bramelds went bankrupt again, but the 5th Earl declined further support and the works closed.

Heavily gilded vases finely painted with flowers, which stand just 8 ½ inches high, with a pair of matching ewers with acanthus-shaped feet

“Flora, Fauna and Feasting is our first exhibition telling a story directly related to Wentworth. It will feature important pieces never before seen in public and give a sense of Wentworth Woodhouse’s mealtimes-past," says Victoria.

“Rockingham Pottery was very contemporary in its heyday and its designers were often inspired by the local flora and fauna. But we also recognise that Rockingham Pottery isn’t for everybody so we wanted to find way to help the pottery speak to new audiences as well. So the curators we have worked with have identified the flora and fauna that inspired some Rockingham pottery and hunted down contemporary makers that also use flora and fauna in their works.

Vibrant, colourful and at times quirky, the exhibition sees tables arranged for an elegant house breakfast, tea and dessert course, alongside creative contemporary craft.

“So as you walk around the tables you will see Rockingham pottery placed alongside contemporary crafts that includes ceramics but also textiles, glass, steel and metal work.” The contemporary works have been carefully curated to reflect the colours and themes of their Rockingham ‘tablemates’.

Highly significant pieces of Rockingham will be interlaced with works by some of the UK’s most significant contemporary craft artists, including a number from South Yorkshire.

"The Rockingham is entirely transformed by being placed next to the contemporary work. The colours look entirely different. The browner Rockingham pottery next to some of the glassware on the table shines in a whole new way, its aesthetically very beautiful. I’m interested in the juxtaposition between old and new. They are helping us to really appreciate the pottery more than if it was just in a cabinet.”

Back row: Matching gilded, floral-painted teapot, sucrier and jug with three spur handles. Front left: Cabinet cup and scallop-shaped saucer Right: Primrose leaf patterned large tea cup and saucer

The exhibition has been expertly curated by Charlotte Dew and Gregory Parsons. Charlotte specialises in 20th century and contemporary craft and is Head of Public Programmes at The Goldsmiths’ Centre in London. She was previously curator for the Crafts Council, The National Archives, The Mercers’ Company and The Women’s Library.

Gregory, a former product developer for luxury brands including Burberry, is an independent curator and consultant specialising in the applied arts, with over 100 exhibitions to his credit. The contemporary artists include Helen Beard, Michael Brennand-Wood, Rachael Colley, Josephine Gomersall, Zoë Hillyard, Vanessa Hogge, Toni De Jesus, Jennie Moncur, Verity Pulford, Chino Ridge and Richard Slee.

Wentworth Woodhouse is one of the largest houses in Europe and was built between 1725 and 1750. The house was sold in March 2017 for £7million following a five-year campaign by SAVE and the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust which is now managing a major project to restore the house and is committed to raising significant sums to support its ambitious regeneration as well as community and educational programmes.

Money raised is to be used towards the site’s redevelopment and a number of targeted programmes at Wentworth Woodhouse including educational projects, community engagement activities, wellbeing programmes, art and cultural experiences. The Trust is focused on reaching groups who are not presented with the same opportunities as others, including people with disabilities, low-income households, the socially and economically disadvantaged and ethnic groups.

While wanting to rebuild collections that would have been in the original house, Victoria says being void of indigenous furniture give an amount of freedom and allows them to tell stories in new and interesting ways.

“We are expecting strong interest; local people are very proud of the area’s historic potteries and we hope to stage a bigger Rockingham exhibition in 2026.”