A new exhibition at Scarborough Art Gallery will “celebrate happy accidents and joyful mess”, aiming to brighten the dark winter months.

Displayful can be seen at the gallery from Saturday, January 20 to Tuesday, May 7.

The exhibition will invite visitors to enjoy “uplifting contemporary artistic responses” to objects from the collections of Scarborough Museums and Galleries (SMG). Combining new work from five regional artists – Luke Beech, Kate Fox, Wendy Galloway, Liberty Hodes and Angela Knipe – alongside historical artefacts, Displayful asks audiences to consider new possibilities for the lives of objects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curator Dorcas Taylor says: “In a post-pandemic society, we want our museums and galleries to play a positive role as spaces of sanctuary to support health and wellbeing. Displayful aims to encourage joy, laughter and self-expression amongst visitors, reinforcing that we all need access to art and creativity.

Luke Beech, Wendy Galloway, Kate Fox, Liberty Hodes. Picture: Tony Bartholomew.

“Amongst a wide and deliberately random collection of objects, visitors can expect to see rabbits, a weasel and an impressive potato!”

The five artists are spending time in SMG’s extensive stores at Woodend, where they are able to choose from thousands of objects to stimulate their creativity, some of which will be on display alongside their artworks, including an historic ducking stool and scold’s bridle; a taxidermied ginger cat, weasel and lobster; and Mr Tinkler's rheumatic potato – a potato carried as a charm against rheumatism.

Luke Beech is a multimedia artist whose recent works include a number of performances, sculptures and characteristically low-tech moving image pieces, undertaken to help him make sense of his own mental health. He is a founder member and director of The Feral Art School cooperative in Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bradford-born stand-up poet, who has been Poet in Residence for the Glastonbury Festival, Great North Run and Radio 4’sSaturday Live, Kate Fox is a regular contributor to Radio 3’s The Verb. She has a PhD in stand-up comedy and is touring a show called Bigger on the Inside about neurodiversity through the lens of Dr Who.

Kate Fox, Wendy Galloway, Luke Beech and Liberty Hodes on the beach at Scarborough. Picture: Tony Bartholomew.

Wendy Galloway is a practising textile artist living on the Yorkshire coast. Her inspirations come from social, folklore and historical objects and observations. Her preferred medium is recycled fabrics and what she calls chaotic stitching.

Liberty Hodes is an artist and facilitator based in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, currently based at The NewBridge Project in Shieldfield. Their practice spans multiple disciplines with a focus on performance, video and installation.

In 2021 Liberty graduated from an MA in Performance Making from Goldsmiths following a BA in Fine Art at Chelsea College of Arts in 2015, and has since taken part in The NewBridge Project’s alternative education programme The Collective Studio. Recently they have shown work at Middlesbrough Art Week and the Old Parcels Office Space in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending her early years in Scarborough, Angela Knipe maintained a strong connection and moved back permanently almost 20 years ago. Despite lacking any formal training, her creative journey began in the commercial realm of greetings card design, leading to publication with a number of renowned card companies. As her designs often involved collage, transitioning from paper to textiles “felt like a natural evolution”. This led her to craft textile jewellery.

She opened her own shop in Scarborough, showcasing her textile jewellery. Her work is often whimsical, featuring animals and objects that evoke a sense of amusement, and has sold in galleries across London and the north of England.