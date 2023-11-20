Channel 5 will air Doctor Who: 60 Years of Secrets and Scandals where actors from the sci-fi series talk about their time on the show - including Yorkshire actor and longest running companion to the Second Doctor Frazer Hines.

Doctor Who is the longest-running science fiction series in the world and has attracted millions of fans over the years.

Channel 5 will be airing a show that follows behind-the-scenes stories of how the show was created and has remained a popular show for so long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme features exclusive interviews with cast members including Sophie Aldred, Nicola Bryant and Frazer Hines alongside interviews with behind-the-scenes crew including the show’s first director, Waris Hussein.

Frazer Hines, who plays Jamie in 'Doctor Who', with his pet pig at his home in 1968. (Pic credit: Keystone / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

Frazer was born in Horsforth and began his career as a child actor from 1955 in the film John and Julie, then played a minor role in Moby Dick, The Weapon and X the Unknown in 1956. He also starred alongside Charlie Chaplin in the 1957 film A King in New York.

Following on from that role, he played Jamie McCrimmon in Doctor Who, appearing in more episodes than any other companion. He was a series regular in the series alongside Patrick Troughton as the Second Doctor. He also appeared in the 1980s stories The Five Doctors and The Two Doctors as well as a long running role as Joe Sudgen in Emmerdale Farm between 1972 and 1994.

He grew up in Harrogate where his mother ran a boarding house and as a child, he went to the Western Board Primary School and then Norwood College. Frazer discovered a passion for acting and performing from a young age and began attending the Margery Newbury School of Dancing every Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be appearing in the Diamond anniversary show Doctor Who: 60 Years of Secrets and Scandals.

The show will expose the stunts that went dangerously wrong and the secrets of how the crew brought the on-screen monsters to life. There are revelations about how some monsters and storylines created for the show proved to be so terrifying that the BBC were forced to re-edit episodes.

There are also secrets about the scandalous treatment and behaviour of the show’s main stars, and revelations about the surprising link between a teenage Peter Capaldi and the series, a long time before he stepped into the main role. The series also shows the surprising twists of fan spin-offs produced when the show was off-air and how Doctor Who broke its own rules about sexual chemistry between the Doctor and the assistants as the series went on.

There will also be revelations about the missing episodes of the show and the incredible lengths that fans have gone to in order to track down stories missing from the archive. The programme also exposes the huge fan backlash after the BBC attempted to cancel the show and how the reboot was nearly derailed.