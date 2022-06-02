From British film legends, to pop royalty and TV stars part of the Marvel Universe, Doctor Who and Stranger Things, the people of Yorkshire have accomplished a lot.
Here are 13 famous faces you may not have realised were born in Yorkshire
1. Charlie Heaton
Did you know there was a Yorkshireman in the Stranger Things cast? Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers in the hit Netflix show, was born in Leeds. The actor and musician moved to Bridlington when he was young before moving to London aged 16. He is now famous the world over for his role in the science fiction show, which is now in its final season.
Photo: PA/Netflix
2. Jeremy Clarkson
Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson was born in Doncaster to mum Shirley, a teacher, and dad Edward, a travelling salesman. The outspoken broadcaster attended the private Hill House School and later Repton School.
3. Dame Judi Dench
Dame Judi Dench, often regarded as one of Britain's best actresses, was born and grew up in York. Dame Judi, now aged 87, went to The Mount School, an independent school, and was involved in the York Mystery Plays before she left for London to attend the Central School of Speech and Drama. Today she been awarded various accolades over her six decade career and is one of the country's most beloved stars.
4. Sir Ben Kingsley
Another one of Britain's most celebrated actors, Sir Ben Kingsley, was born in Snainton, a village near Scarborough. Born Krishna Pandit Bhanji in 1943, his family later moved to Pendlebury in Lancashire and he went to the Manchester Grammar School. As an actor, he has been lauded for his theatre roles but is best known for playing Mahatma Gandhi in 1982';s Gandhi, for which he won an Academy Award and BAFTA.