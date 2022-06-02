3. Dame Judi Dench

Dame Judi Dench, often regarded as one of Britain's best actresses, was born and grew up in York. Dame Judi, now aged 87, went to The Mount School, an independent school, and was involved in the York Mystery Plays before she left for London to attend the Central School of Speech and Drama. Today she been awarded various accolades over her six decade career and is one of the country's most beloved stars.