York-born artist Harland Miller returns to home city for new exhibition

That show had been scheduled to run for four months and was forced to close after only a few weeks. “It is good to be back in York and to be revisiting with this new show,” he says. “When we were all in lockdown, and at that point nobody knew how long it was going to go on, the gallery asked if I would come back and do another show with them when it was possible – I agreed and I thought that five years was a reasonable amount of time. It is funny how that those five years has flown by. It is a bit like a déjà vu experience.”

Miller is probably best known for his ongoing Penguin Book Covers series. It is an homage to the publisher’s iconic 1950s and 60s colour-coded dust jackets – including orange for fiction, green for crime fiction, dark blue for biographies – with the original titles replaced with dryly humorous ones invented by Miller, such as No Giving in to Will Power, Recently Deceased Seeks Similar, Who Cares Wins, Rags to Polyester – My Story and I’ll Never Forget What I Can’t Remember. Some of them featured in the previous exhibition at York Art Gallery which also showcased his Pelican Bad Weather paintings (Pelican was a non-fiction imprint of Penguin). Gently poking fun at the Yorkshire coast seaside resorts he visited on childhood holidays, the paintings have titles such as Bridlington Ninety Three Thousand Miles From the Sun and Whitby the Self Catering Years and they proved equally popular with those visitors who managed to see them during the show’s curtailed run.

Now a suite of them are in the gallery’s permanent collection. “As people had only had a chance to see them for a few weeks, I really wanted them to be able to see them for longer, so I have donated them to the gallery – they are now there in perpetuity.” The generous donation comprises two large-scale canvases York, So Good They Named It Once and Whitby, The Self Catering Years – as well as one work on paper, Scarborough, Have Faith in Cod.

Miller’s work is infused with his lifelong love of language, as well as irreverent Northern humour, and he takes inspiration from a wide range of influences and references including popular culture, literature, music, self-help manuals and medieval iconography. The work is thoughtful, playful and profound. His upbringing in 1970s Yorkshire and his itinerant lifestyle in during the 1980s and 90s when he lived in New York, New Orleans, Berlin and Paris – his early creative influences were Pop Art, Abstract Expressionism and Colour Field painting – all feed into his work which draws the viewer in, inviting contemplation, reflection and another look.

XXX is showcasing paintings and works on paper form Miller’s renowned Letter Paintings series, including a new one celebrating the city of York, and several other brand-new works created especially for the exhibition which are on display together for the first time. “The way that the Letter Paintings work is that the letters also create an image that is evocative of the word,” he says. “When I started to do the sketches for the York Letter Painting, I was thinking of the daffodils on York Bar walls. My mother always used to tell me when the daffodils had come out in early Spring. I was born in March and my mother, who was not an overly sentimental person, used to say “and that was when you came along too”. When you come out of York railway station and you can see the Bar walls which have been there since the 14th century, it is so evocative. Then I thought about the White Rose as an emblem of Yorkshire, so I made a hybrid with the daffodil. I created it in a Pop Art way, and I was also inspired by 12th century medieval manuscripts with highly illuminated first letters – I love the detailed intricacy of them. Those illuminated letters were the initial inspiration for the series.”

The Letter Paintings focus on mono or bi-syllabic single words and acronyms, distilling everything into a potent nugget of thought or feeling. “I was trying to see if I could reduce the amount of language I was using and use as little as possible,” explains Miller. “So, using short words and getting a little language to say a lot. That limitation means that the words really have to resonate.” Among the Letter Paintings on display in XXX are the diptych Far Out, Boss, Nude, Star, ESP, Eerie – and Ace. “I stick to the slang of my era in the 1970s and 80s and ‘ace’ is very Yorkshire,” says Miller. “Eerie is also one in the show that is particular to York because it is said to be the most haunted city in England and can be an eerie place. And Nude – there are different ways of interpreting that, but it could relate to myself, stripped bare, back in the city of my birth.”

Miller’s clever use of colour and language, coupled with a skillful, considered layering process encourages the viewer to encounter these everyday words and think of them in a slightly different way. “One thing that Pop Art can be is a bit one-dimensional so I have tried to create these 3D works so that you can ‘be in’ rather than ‘look at’ them,” he says. “An example that I hope works well in this way is ‘Numb’. It’s a painting I made just after my mum passed away two years ago. I had a big show to make and I felt a bit numb and rather than ignore it I wanted to go through that feeling. I wanted the painting to be an experience – it would look quite graphic from a distance but once you were closer to it, you would see other layers.”

The biggest work on display is Oh No, a large-scale painting which is positioned as one of the final pieces in the exhibition. “I love that phrase ‘oh no’ – and I love the fact that in Yorkshire it could relate equally to burning the toast or to complete Armageddon.” Miller describes York as ‘a city of perpetual mystery and history’ adding ‘it always draws me back.’ While he no longer lives in Yorkshire, he is based in London, it is clear that his home city and county continue to inspire his work and that this exhibition feels significant. “I have never had a show on this scale and It means more to me coming back to York than it would to be doing it anywhere else,” he says. “It means a lot to me to be bringing something to York that is very current and includes work that I am doing now, I’m really excited to see what people think of it.”