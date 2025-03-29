York Open Studios returns for two weekends showcasing artists' work

York Open Studios 2025. Jewellery Artist Evie Leach, working in her studio based at PICA Studios, Grape Lane, York. Picture: James Hardisty.

All the artwork on display will be for sale and features a wide range of media including painting and print, illustration, drawing and ceramics, glass and sculpture, jewellery, textiles, furniture making, photography and installation art. The participating artists are chosen by a panel of independent selectors who consider applications from regular and new artists, some longstanding York residents and others more recently arrived in the city, bringing a broad selection of diverse work. This year there are several artists new to the event, sharing their work for the first time with visitors to the Open Studios.

Among them is ceramicist Jackie Maidment. After a 38-year career in publishing, Maidment fell in love with ceramics after a friend suggested that they attend a workshop run by a local potter and she later enrolled at an evening class. “I have been doing pottery for about 14 years now and I absolutely love it,” she says. “I love that feeling of having a lump of clay in your hands and shaping it into something beautiful.” She has recently converted her garage into a studio where she has a kiln and a potter’s wheel. Still working in publishing, but now as a freelancer, Maidment has the flexibility to spend her spare time creating vases, bowls and mugs and she has been inspired by her travels in Japan and Mexico. “I like clean lines and simple shapes, I really loved the simplicity of the Japanese Ramen bowls,” she says. “And last year in Mexico I was struck by the beautiful Mayan pottery designs. I take photographs of pots wherever I go – when I get back from holiday, my phone is full of pictures of pottery.”

Maidment sells her work at the York River Art Market and the York Potters Fair and enjoys meeting people and discussing how she makes her ceramic pieces. “I’m so excited to have people coming to my studio and chatting to them about my work and processes,” she says. “I will be doing some demonstrations and I have plenty of aprons so if people would like to have a go on the potter’s wheel they can.”

York Open Studios 2025. Ceramicist artist Jackie Maidment, of Upper Poppleton, York, working in her studio. Picture: James Hardisty.

Also taking part in the event for the first time is Suzanne Young who creates drawings using a special technique she describes as ‘hyperpointillism’. The technique of pointillism, pioneered by French post-Impressionist painter Georges Seurat, involves applying dots of colour in patterns to form an image. Young uses isograph pens to create photo-realistic images with millions of individually drawn dots of ink. She has spent over forty years perfecting her drawing technique and works in colour as well as in black and white. It was a school project exploring the work of Seurat that first introduced Young to the technique.

Encouraged by her teacher she tried it out. “I loved it immediately,” she says. “I had a go at drawing some portraits and my teacher said I had an aptitude for it. He gave me a technical drawing pen and I just took to it. It is highly focussed and I love that – I really enjoy the process.” Some of Young’s work reflects her lived experience. “I am a trans woman,” she says. “I started my transition a couple of years ago and I am producing artwork that tells that story.” She is also inspired by nature, creating drawings of landscapes and trees in particular. “I’m really looking forward to engaging with visitors for the Open Studios – it is such a wonderful event and it’s a big honour to be taking part.”

Other artists new to the event include photographer Alasdair McIntosh, painter Marcus Callum and printmaker Nic Fife, while regular artists include painter Kerry Moffatt, furniture maker Marcus Jacka and jewellery designer Emma Welsh.

Iain Broadbent is returning to the Open Studios after a break of around 12 years. The architectural woodcarver has been busy with his workshop, which he set up in York in 2004, working on repair and restoration projects at historic buildings around the UK including cathedrals, churches, country houses and stately homes. He also teaches twice-weekly woodcarving classes which have proved very popular. “I really enjoy it,” he says. “I think there is a real pleasure that people find in making something, it is so absorbing and you can see they get a lot out of it.”

Work by woodcarver Iain Broadbent, one of the artists participating in York Open Studios 2025.

A graduate of the Royal College of Art where he studied sculpture, Broadbent worked in London for many years as an artist before making the move into architectural woodcarving, training in his hometown of York. “I have always been drawn to craft and making and I really enjoy the variety of work I do,” he says. “Over recent years when I get a little bit of down time in the workshop, I have been doing some of my own personal artwork, particularly of birds, and I was getting some positive feedback, so I thought I would try the Open Studios again this year.” These pieces are inspired by his interest in the natural world – as well as birds, flowers and leaves feature – and are influenced by his love of the Arts and Crafts movement and Gothic architecture. “I’m looking forward to showcasing my own work and ideas at the Open Studios,” says Broadbent. “It will be interesting to see how people respond.”

Jewellery designer and maker Evie Leach is an old hand at the Open Studios, having taken part several times before. “I absolutely love the Open Studios; I think this is my eighth year,” she says. Leach works with silver and gold teamed with semi-precious gemstones to create geometric jewellery inspired by the natural world. Both Leach’s parents are jewellers and she learnt her craft very early on. “My parents have been in business for about 40 years and I grew up coming home from school and going into their studio to see them and watching what they did,” she says. “I learnt about tools and basic making techniques from a really young age – I made my first ring at the age of eight. I didn’t plan to go into jewellery – I loved drawing and textiles and fashion, then I did my art foundation course in Harrogate, trying out different artforms, and I decided jewellery was what I wanted to do. I realised that I preferred working in 3D; it was the constructing and technical processes that I really enjoyed.”

She went on to study at the Birmingham School of Jewellery and set up her own business nine years ago. Leach is very much looking forward to the next two weekends. “There is something very special about opening up my workplace and making that connection with the public,” she says. “It is great to have the opportunity to talk to people about how I make my jewellery and what inspires me.”