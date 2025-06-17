Yorkshire artist's beautiful paintings sold to help the charity she loved most

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anita Hall, from Baildon, died last year at the age of 89. She trained at Bradford College of Art at the same time as David Hockney and was a prolific painter of Yorkshire Dales and Lake District scenery as well being as a textile designer.

She and her late husband John would travel to various parts of the Dales where she would paint evocative pastoral images of the area and he would later frame the pictures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was a Fellow of the International Guild of Artists, and also appeared on Channel 4’s Watercolour Challenge.

Anita Hall's son Michael Hall with Max and one of the paintings for sale. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Before her death, she agreed with her family to sell her remaining paintings in order to raise funds for her favourite charity, Dogs Trust.

Her son, Michael Hall, 65, explained: “My mother painted her whole life, and she was passionate about the Yorkshire Dales.

“My parents went up there at least twice a week.

“What she really enjoyed was selling her paintings - not for the money, but because she really liked the idea of her paintings going to other homes and bringing enjoyment to other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anita Hall

“We set up the exhibition, and before she died she was very happy with the idea.

“We wanted to find a home for the paintings, and at the same time raise funds for Dogs Trust. But it was also a memorial for my mother and her life as an artist.”

The exhibition took place on June 7 at Wesley’s Church Hall in Baildon and raised nearly £1,600 for the Dog’s Trust. Among guests of honour was Max, Mr Hall’s golden retriever, who acted as a meet and greeter.

Mr Hall continued: “We want to celebrate Mum’s legacy in a way that truly reflects her generous spirit and deep roots to this corner of Yorkshire. She spent her entire life in Baildon, and nearly every Sunday made her weekly pilgrimage to the Dales that inspired so many of her paintings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a lifelong dog owner, she was passionate about Dogs Trust and would be so proud to support their work. We hope this event will help find many a happy home for her final works and raise funds for a fantastic local cause in the process.

“She had West Highland terriers all her life - don’t ask me how many, there were lots.

“She loved the breed and was very much a dog person. They were very well exercised dogs and went all over the Dales with my parents.”

Particular favourite parts of the Dales which Ms Hall painted included Malham, Burnsall, Coverdale and Yockenthwaite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hall explained: “She went to every Dale that you can mention, but she had her favourite spots.

“The day after the exhibition we sprinkled her ashes up in Yockenthwaite. That was a special place.

“She was absolutely passionate about the Dales, she loved them. The Dales were on her doorstep. Her and my Dad were a great little team.”