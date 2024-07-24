Yorkshire Sculpture Park celebrates work of Elisabeth Frink in new exhibition

A new exhibition has opened at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) featuring work of the late Dame Elisabeth Frink that had been gifted to the museum.

Bequeathed to YSP by the artist's late son Lin Jammet, the varied selection of works by the renowned 20th century artist includes her famed sculptures and prints of animals, as well as human figures.

Frink had a longstanding relationship with YSP, which included her outdoor retrospective in 1983. A major exhibition had been in the planning when she passed away, resulting in a poignant memorial in 1993, and her work has regularly been shown national and internationally since. YSP is honoured to be custodians of this important British collection so future generations can enjoy and appreciate the works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal works show the dynamic way that Frink explored shape and movement. Plaster models of some of the bronze works allow the audience to observe the artist’s process and create an immediate connection. The prints, too, have a direct connection to Frink’s thinking through vibrant mark-making. The transformation of one idea through plaster, bronze and paper shows how Frink’s thoughts could transfer through different ways of working.

Green Man

A similar transformative energy is found in the Frink’s Green Men – exploring the ancient mythological form in sculpture and print. The Green Man symbolises the power of nature and a deep and complex relationship to people. The understanding of natural forces through myth is also found in her prints illustrating Greek legends.

Frink’s human figures were rarely portraits, instead representing meditations on the complexities of humanity itself: suffering and resilience, anger and defiance. She often used plaster to build the form over a metal wire frame which was then cast in bronze. This technique allows the artist’s touch to remain visible. The connection between material and process is highlighted in this exhibition with many plaster works on view.

Installed outdoors across YSP, several bronze sculptures explore humanity and its histories, habits and tragedies. Atlas (1983) is a towering mythological figure holding the weight of the earth above him and the Riace figures were inspired by the archaeological discovery of ancient Greek bronzes. Together, these and other figures reflect on the universality of the male form through history, representing power and vulnerability. This collection of works will be joining two life-sized bronzes, Protomartyr (1976) and Standing Man (1984–6), installed amongst the trees on the far side of the Park and are part of the collection of over 90 sculptures by various artists sited outdoors at YSP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Hodby, YSP’s Interim Head of Programmes: “Elisabeth Frink is such an important artist for YSP. She was a pioneer of form and purpose in sculpture and print, and her work has been part of the outdoor displays here for many years. In 2020 we were grateful recipients of a generous gift of bronzes, plasters and works on paper from her estate, which we care for and research.”

Dog II

The Frink collection at YSP will also help to boost Wakefield District’s aim to become the UK's sculpture capital by 2029 under its new tourism plan. The recently unveiled district Destination Management Plan (DMP) could boost the economic impact of tourism by 15% over the next five years, according to a report commissioned by Wakefield Council.