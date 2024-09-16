'Yorkshire Sculpture Park is a magical place of wonder with surprise after surprise'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I’d have been around 19, and I was going out with a lovely young lady, who was called Virginia. She was all of 16, and we somehow managed to escape Merseyside for a few days, got on a Ribble Bus service, and found ourselves in Skipton, and checking in to a hotel there. I think that we may have purchased cheap brass rings, in order to look “respectable”. Fear not, Virginia has been my wife for many years now, and that was the time when we both fell properly in love – with each other, and with Yorkshire itself.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Henry Moore, Large Two Forms,1966-69 at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. Courtesy of the Henry Moore Foundation. Photo: Jonty Wilde

Absolutely anywhere around the Cleveland Way – amazing landscapes, always something spectacular around the next corner. The drama of it all, the skies, the feeling that you are miles away from civilisation, and that you are truly part of nature.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

A friend of ours has a cottage in lovely Staithes, and we are lucky enough to be invited over, every now and then – it’s not something that we refuse, believe me. For me, the area in and around Port Mulgrave is the best – the old abandoned harbour, the sad dereliction, the history and the way that nature has taken over. Beautiful in a rare and very particular way.

Do you have a favourite walk?

Brian Fell. (© Adrian Lambert)

It has to involve a pint in The Royal at Runswick, a ramble around Staithes that finishes with some oysters in the Cod and Lobster, and some seats somewhere so that we can look at the sunset over the sea. If there are some Gannets out there, fishing, then that completes the day perfectly. I was born but 400 yards from the Mersey estuary, so that explains my love of the sea, and of open waters.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

I’ve been to a few recordings of I’m Sorry, I haven’t a Clue, and the stand-out member of the show for me was always Barry Cryer, the man from Leeds who made a nation laugh. What a storyteller, punchline after punchline, a wit, a raconteur, and, by all accounts, a wonderful human being. I rather fancy that we’d be still at the bar, after dinner, and well into the early hours.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

Mulgrave Woods, and the walk there from Sandsend. Those trees are magnificent – surely they must have been planted to provide timber for shipping masts? Walking through them is rather like travelling through a cathedral. They tower above your head.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

This is sheer greed, but I’d love to be given the keys to the entire stretch of the North York Moors Railway, I’d be up on to that footplate like a shot and, with some help from a kindly member of the team, I’d be shunting up and down the line until well after dusk. And unrestricted access to the famed Parkol Marine Engineering site, at Whitby would also be such a joy.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

The sheer variety of it. Industry and open fields. Hill farms and vast acres of crops. Drystone walls, cliffs, beaches, great long spits of pebbles and rocks. And the accents. Asking the folk of Bridlington to understand the lads and lasses of Barnsley – and vice versa.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Only if it is the snooker coverage, from the Crucible, and if Virginia isn’t guarding the television, and is in the other room. I used to play a bit when younger, but no more, so enjoying it second hand (when I can) is still a pleasure.

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

The Magpie, in Whitby. Can’t be bettered. The fish is the best there is, perfectly fresh, they know how to do it well, and the staff are always friendly and charming. A visit is always the highlight of the day.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Kaye’s Stores, in Sheffield’s Millhouse Green. The sandwiches are proper Yorkshire sandwiches – big and crusty and crammed with the filling of your choice. You know that you are going to get a good bacon sandwich when you see a couple of big vans or lorries parked nearby – those lads know taste and value when they see it.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

The late, and very much missed Michael Lyons, who was one of my tutors at college, a man who was one of the founders of the Sculpture Park, and whose head was always buzzing with ideas. He was incredibly serious about his work, but he had the most brilliant sense of humour. He was (and is) an inspiration, and I miss him very much indeed.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Not half. And it is a great honour (and very humbling) to have my work displayed in several parts of it. The thing is that, on occasion, I go and see a piece that I’ve created, and I frequently say to myself ‘Ah, I wish I’d done that….instead of this….’ No-one is ever satisfied with their own work, are they?

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/film

The book is A Kestrel for A Knave, and the film is Kes. Wonderful writing from Barry Hines, superb acting from people like Brian Glover on the screen. Masterpieces, both. I still haven’t managed to get over to Barnsley to see Graham Ibbeson’s fine statue to Billy Caspar, the boy hero, but it is very much up on my ‘to do’ list.

If a stranger only had time to visit one place, where should it be?

You know what’s coming here, don’t you? Where else but the Yorkshire Sculpture Park? It’s magical, a place of wonder, and with surprise after surprise. New visitors are surprised by the scale of the place, and rightly so. You can wander for hours in the great open areas, be charmed by indoor exhibitions, and find something new every time you return. What an asset to the county – and to the country – it is.