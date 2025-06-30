Artisan craft fayre set to take place at Lakeside Village this weekend

The popular Artisan & Craft Fayre at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster is returning this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month throughout the year, with two dates during December, sees local independent businesses and artisans take their place alongside Lakeside Village’s famous name stores.

Visitors can expect a variety of stalls offering independent creations and treats, such as Jasmine’s Jamaican Rum cake, gyros from Yamas and Rampe, a new Indian street food provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handmade offerings include Bespoke Creat3d who sell a range of 3d printed, vinyl and sublimated items, Fran Barnett Jewellery who makes sterling silver and copper jewellery, Herd and Hive providing three varieties of raw honey and beeswax candles and Tropic Skincare from Debbie S-W.

Yamas who will be at the Lakeside Village Artisan & Craft Fayre this weekend.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Hopefully the sun will be shining for our first summer Artisan & Craft Fayre of 2025!

“The monthly event is really popular and brings the community together to not only support local businesses but also for shoppers to enjoy all we have on offer here at Lakeside Village.”

The Artisan and Craft Fayre opens at 9.30am on Saturday 5 July, until 5pm.