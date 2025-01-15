Artlink Hull announces ‘Different by Design’ exhibition celebrating 10 years of Matthew’s Hub

Artlink Hull, in collaboration with Matthew’s Hub, is thrilled to announce ‘Different by Design’, a group exhibition celebrating the work of neurodivergent artists and marking Matthew’s Hub’s 10-year anniversary. Launching on Friday January 17, from 6-8pm, the exhibition will run until March 29 at Artlink Hull’s 87 Gallery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition showcases the work of ten neurodivergent artists and collectives who are members of Matthew’s Hub:

Andrew ChalkGabriel BrewKarl BrownMax OsborneNadine StorrerRachel Hickingbotham, Ashley Hope, and Sonya LopezRichard ReubenShannon GreenSuzella BoneVictoria DaviesThrough a diverse range of mediums, including photography, sculpture, printmaking, textiles, digital art, and works on paper, the exhibition invites audiences to explore neurodiversity in unique and thought-provoking ways. From works reflecting on the comfort of natural and domestic spaces to pieces highlighting feelings of frustration and isolation, ‘Different by Design’ celebrates the creativity and lived experiences of neurodivergent artists in Hull and East Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey Alvis, Creative Director and CEO of Artlink Hull, said:"We are thrilled to host 'Different by Design' at 87 Gallery and celebrate this important milestone with Matthew’s Hub. At Artlink, we are committed to co-creating work and platforming the voices and creativity of artists who are often overlooked.

Members at Matthew's Hub.

As a community arts charity with a contemporary art space, we strive to present exhibitions that are inclusive and relevant to contemporary issues—truly doing what we say. This exhibition exemplifies our dedication to fostering strategic partnerships and securing funding to support vital initiatives. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Matthew’s Hub beyond this exhibition and building on the incredible impact their work has in our community.”

The exhibition has been curated by Becky Gee, who reviewed all 40 submissions to select an exciting and diverse range of works that highlight the unique perspectives of neurodivergent artists. Her curation ensures that the exhibition not only celebrates creativity but also raises awareness of neurodivergent experiences.

Becky shared, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know the work of the incredible artists in Different by Design, and it is my privilege to be able to support them on their creative journeys. The artworks were selected through an open call for Matthew’s Hub members; this has resulted in an exhibition that includes a variety of media, covering many different themes. I hope that the breadth of work in the exhibition sheds light on the complexities of neurodivergence, drawing attention to the challenges and benefits of experiencing the world differently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew’s Hub, a charity supporting individuals with autism, ADHD, and those awaiting diagnosis, has grown to serve over 1,500 members aged 13 and over. This partnership highlights the growing recognition of neurodiversity and the critical role of community-based services.

Lindsey Alvis, CEO at Artlink

Talking about the partnership, Gill Emerton, CEO from Matthew’s Hub shares "The past ten years have seen a growing awareness of neurodivergent experiences, with more people being diagnosed later in life and coming to terms with what that means for them.

This exhibition not only showcases incredible talent but also underscores the importance of the support we provide. It’s a testament to the strength and creativity of our members."

In addition to the exhibition, visitors can access an information hub to learn more about Matthew’s Hub’s services and how to become a member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Different by Design’ represents a milestone in both Artlink Hull’s commitment to community arts and Matthew’s Hub’s decade-long journey supporting neurodivergent individuals.

Artwork being installed from the Different by Design Exhibition.

Event Details:

Exhibition Launch: Friday January 17, 6-8pm

Exhibition Dates: January 18 – March 29, open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10am - 4.30pm