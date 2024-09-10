Artlink Hull unveils ‘Outwith’ by Kialy Tihngang at 87 Gallery

Artlink’s 87 Gallery is proud to announce its upcoming exhibition, ‘Outwith,’ featuring the groundbreaking work of multidisciplinary artist Kialy Tihngang. Launching on Friday, 4 October 2024, the exhibition will run until Friday, 20 December 2024.

Kialy Tihngang, a Glasgow-based artist of British-Cameroonian descent, uses her art to explore complex themes of Blackness, queerness, Britishness, and the oppressive structures that intersect these identities. In ‘Outwith,’ Tihngang presents a contemplative space to view two powerful films centred around bodies of water, both of which stem from her in-depth research into the colonial European misrepresentation, extraction, and demonisation of West African cultural practices. Through intentional misremembering, misreading, and romanticisation, Tihngang reimagines histories and speculates on futures, blending the dark humour of Nollywood with retrofuturistic aesthetics to critique Western visual languages.

Key works featured in the exhibition include:

Photo from Kialy's work 'For those in peril on the sea'

‘For Those In Peril On The Sea’: This film follows a group of enslaved Africans who jump overboard from a slave ship. In the depths of the water, they encounter European maritime technology, such as periscopes and diving suits, which they repurpose into powerful fetishes for traditional African water deities. By ritualistically wearing these suits, the group invokes the deities’ power and protection, enabling them to re-cross the Atlantic underwater and return home.

‘Neyinka and the Silver Gong’: Drawing from archival records that date the presence of Black people in Scotland to the precolonial 9th century, this film imagines a group of ‘blue men’—enslaved North Africans brought to Ireland and the Scottish Hebrides by Vikings—who escape captivity and form a maroon clan on an uncharted Scottish island. Tihngang constructs a rich lore and material culture for this displaced community, reflecting on their identity formation in a foreign land.

Meaning outside and beyond, ‘Outwith’ is a word that Kialy hears a lot in spoken Scottish English, that is rarely heard in England. She is interested in how the shared language between England and Scotland connotes a cultural closeness, but in practice, living in Scotland as a Black English person is full of nuanced cultural gaps that feel like chasms. This speaks to the connective thread that runs between the two video works, and how the works might be portals into each other. ‘Neyinka and the Silver Gong’ is being screened concurrently at Jupiter Artland, just outside of Edinburgh, the dual showing reflecting on Kialy’s identity as a Black English woman living in Scotland.

For the launch, we will be joined by musician Not Sarah, who will be performing the piece she composed specifically for For Those In Peril On The Sea. This live performance promises to be a moving and immersive experience within the reflective space that Kialy has produced for the exhibition, enhancing the emotional depth and resonance of the works on display.

Kialy Tihngang shares her inspiration behind the exhibition: “My work explores entangled narratives of Black histories, Black identities, and Black memories. With ‘Outwith,’ I wanted to create a space where viewers can reflect on the complexities of these themes while also challenging the dominant narratives that have shaped our understanding of the past. The two films presented in this exhibition are an invitation to reimagine and question the world around us.”

Becky Gee, Curator at 87 Gallery, adds: “We are thrilled to profile Kialy’s work at 87 Gallery after first encountering her work as part of New Contemporaries in Hull in 2022. Her ability to intertwine historical research with speculative fiction and dark humour offers a unique perspective on identity and belonging. ‘Outwith’ challenges the viewer to reconsider their own understanding of history and culture.”

The exhibition will be accompanied by a rich programme designed to engage audiences of all ages and abilities. This will include our monthly Streams sessions for creative adults, our Explorers activities for children and young people and workshops with refugee groups. Details of the full programme will be released in the coming weeks.

Philip Stevens, CEO of Artlink, expressed his excitement about the upcoming exhibition: “Kialy’s work is both profound and timely, resonating deeply with many in our community. Her unique approach to storytelling and visual art offers an important commentary on identity and heritage that I believe will inspire and provoke thought among all who visit the exhibition.”