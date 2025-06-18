Artlink presents 'Savour This Moment' by Isobel Hill
Isobel Hill: Savour This Moment showcases Hill's distinctive, illustrative style across drawing, painting, ceramics and animation. Inspired by her rural surroundings and everyday encounters, Hill transforms ordinary moments into imaginative reflections through layered compositions and recurring personal motifs.
These include familiar houses, a local folly, Flamborough Lighthouse, agricultural tools, cutlery, and memories of her late West Highland White Terriers.
"We're so excited to welcome Isobel Hill to Artlink," said Lindsey Alvis, CEO of Artlink Hull. "Her work invites us to notice the world differently and find beauty in fleeting moments. Supporting artists like Isobel, who are rooted in our region with nationally important artistic practice, is central to our mission to attract the best talent to Hull’.
Poetry, drawing and digital manipulation serve as starting points for Hill, who builds surreal yet intimate scenes that walk the line between comforting and uncanny. Thrown ceramic lamps and hand-painted shades are placed at the heart of the exhibition, displayed on custom plinths to emphasise domestic comfort while also creating an atmosphere of reflection and solitude.
Isobel Hill said: “In this collection of works, I wanted to bring focus to the act of a person savouring both fond and unwelcome memories. Throughout these pieces, this notion is something I have explored in themes surrounding worry, everyday routine, and sense of place. It has been incredibly rewarding to then bring these ideas to life in paint, poetry, ceramics and now, light.
"For me, savouring moments is about holding tight to nostalgic happenings, whether good or bad and preserving what you can because it’s all that remains from that period in time.”
Bringing Isobel’s work to Artlink is local curator Becky Gee, who has worked closely with the artist to shape this exhibition for 87 Gallery. As Artlink’s in-house curator, Becky has championed artists from across Hull and East Yorkshire and is passionate about building opportunities for creative expression in the region.
Becky Gee, Curator at Artlink Hull, said: "Isobel's work balances the familiar and the strange in such a tender and powerful way. Savour This Moment not only offers us a chance to reflect on the overlooked or underappreciated moments in our daily lives, but also asks us to embrace stillness and uncertainty."
Savour This Moment is open Thursday to Saturday, 10am–4:30pm at 87 Gallery, Artlink Hull. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.