Arts organisations partner for Summer Music Series
The series includes laid-back jazz on 7 June and baroque strings on 30 August. Series curator, Benjamin Ellin, has brought together some of the finest musicians from across the country. Ben is Director of Music and De Mowbray Music, founded in 2020 to build on the array of arts in the area, and ensure music is at the forefront of the local conscience. The charity runs the popular summer De Mowbray Music Festival as well as Come and Play days and other community music events and activities.
Ben is also co-founder, conductor and composer of the contemporary-fusion ensemble Tafahum, Principal Conductor of the Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra and President of Pembroke Academy of Music, London.
Katie Scott, a Senior Creative Producer at Rural Arts says: “We have such a lovely space here at The Courthouse. With the bar open and the evening sun lighting up the Georgian Courtroom, we think it’s perfect for intimate music events. We are delighted to join with De Mowbray Music to promote these events as the charity shares Rural Arts’ passion for developing cultural opportunities in the region.”
Each concert starts at 6.30pm and tickets are £10 (£8 for concessions).
To find out more about Rural Arts, visit www.ruralarts.org.