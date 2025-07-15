Autumn lights event brings fireworks, festivities and more to York

The UK’s most spectacular touring firework fiesta, Autumn Lights, returns to Elvington Airfield in York this Monday 27th October for an all-out autumn extravaganza. Bigger, louder and more dazzling than ever, this family-friendly festival is offering the perfect mix of evening entertainment for all, with fireworks, funfair rides, live music, roaming performers and more.

Friends, families and firework fans can expect two mind-blowing fireworks displays, including a magical children's display and an out of this world main display, choreographed to music from around the globe.

Alongside this year’s firework displays, there will be an abundance of live music on the main stage hosted by the legendary DJ Ryan Swain, ready to get the crowds going for the headline performances.

Iconic CBBC duo Dick & Dom (DJ set) will be leading the line up, spinning feel-good anthems and party classics to get the whole family dancing with a firework finale that’ll light up the sky this autumn.

Ryan Swain

Young Elton will also be making his Autumn Lights debut and belting out timeless hits with a tribute that’ll have everyone singing their hearts out to iconic tunes, from the aptly named “Rocket Man”, to "Your Song" and "Don’ Go Breaking My Heart". Whether you’re an Elton John fan or general music lover, visitors can expect a theatrical performance filled with live piano, flamboyant costumes and captivating stage presence akin to the man himself that’s not to be missed.

Revellers can enjoy mesmerising roaming light and fire performances, plus an electrifying display from SPARK! drummers, walkabout entertainers, a family funfair, and tasty street food and bars offering cuisine from around the globe.

New for this year are brand-new giant screens and crowd cams to capture all the fun of guests dancing, laughing and making of memories all night long.

John Lowery, Chief Operating Officer at Autumn Lights, said: “Autumn Lights isn’t just a firework display; it’s an all-out family festival experience. We’ve created a safe and vibrant event both kids and grown-ups will love, and we can’t wait to celebrate our fifth year of mind-blowing entertainment with everyone in York”.

Autumn Lights Drummers

Autumn Lights is the must-attend family event of the season. Whether you're coming for the fireworks, the funfair, or the food, this is one night you won’t forget.

Tickets for this year’s event are available to purchase now and priced at the £14.99 for adults, £7.99 for children and children aged three and under go free.