Award Winning Comedian James Barr brings acclaimed LGBTQ+ stand-up show to Leeds

James Barr - comedian, presenter, award-winning podcaster and host of the Hits Radio Breakfast Show, is bringing his emotionally charged LGBTQ+ stand-up show Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex to My Mum), to The Pyramid in Leeds on Sunday 11th May 2025 following successful runs at Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe Festivals.

Multi-award-winning comedian, podcaster (A Gay And A NonGay), radio presenter (The Hits Radio Breakfast Show), TV Host - and gay icon! - James Barr is delighted to be bringing his fearless, critically acclaimed stand-up show Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex to My Mum) to Leeds - fresh from rave reviews at Edinburgh and Adelaide Fringe Festivals.

He can count major names in entertainment as his fans including Ed Sheeran, Dannii Minogue and Russell T Davies – creator of Doctor Who, It’s A Sin and Queer as Folk, who said of this show “Ruthless honesty, brilliant insight and funny. What a presence, what a storyteller, what a talent”.

At the heart of this hour is a four-year relationship that left James questioning everything. His ex’s final words to his mother, written in a Christmas card - “Sorry I hurt your son” - became the title of a show that lays bare the complexities of queer domestic abuse, and makes you laugh while doing it.

Choosing to tell his story in a performance that is both funny and bittersweet, James takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster offering a refreshingly bold take on the impact of abuse and the chaos that follows in an hour of poignant stand-up comedy.

On bringing his show to Leeds James says: "Leeds is where I truly honed my chaos. I lived at Brewery Wharf while hosting the Galaxy FM evening show (2009-2011) and spent most of my time at The New Penny. I had a habit of jumping into the booth whenever the DJ went to the toilet just to set off the haze machine -because, let’s be honest, I looked hotter with a bit of fog. The best people live in Leeds, and I can’t wait to be back."

For James, laughter has always been a powerful weapon against life's harshest blows. With a clever mixing of tension and release, James’s experience of the cycle of abuse permeates the show, mirroring James’ lived experience and ultimate triumph.

By speaking out about his experiences, James hopes to give voice for the one in five adults who experience domestic abuse in the UK in their lifetimes. This statistic is even higher for LGBTQ+ people, with reported domestic abuse rates one-third higher for Lesbian and Gay Individuals: 6% in the last year, compared to 4.5% for heterosexuals (Office for National Statistics 2025).

This journey started in 2023 with me simply writing down my feelings on a piece of paper and reading them aloud to an audience. Since then, it’s grown bolder, stronger, and funnier with every performance. The show itself has mirrored my healing process. Taking it to different audiences—at the Edinburgh Festival and as far as Australia—has pushed me to grow, both personally and as a performer. What my ex-boyfriend did to me isn’t my shame to carry, so I’m giving it back the best way I know how—by laughing at it. I’m so excited to bring this show on tour across the UK” James Barr

Sorry I Hurt Your Son (Said My Ex To My Mum)is a boundary-pushing stand against abuse, a call for awareness, and a boldly funny uplifting show of resilience - voiced with sharp, self-aware humour to break the silence that abuse so often brings.

The show is co-directed by Madeleine Parry, director of Hannah Gadsby’s Emmy Award-winning "Nanette"(Netflix Special).

