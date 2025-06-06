Bakewell's 21st International Day of Dance, Saturday 28th June 2025

We are so excited to be holding our 21st Day of Dance on Saturday 28 June, filling our beautiful town again with music and dance from around the world. Well Heeled Appalachian Dancers continue to host this event which draws so many people into the town and gives Bakewell a real buzz. It has been described as the best event ever held in the town.

It is a day not to miss - it heralds the start of Bakewell Carnival Week, has the monthly Farmers Market and there are local well dressings on show. So join the several thousand people who travel from around the country to enjoy the dancing, colourful costumes and lively atmosphere.

This year there will again be over 30 groups displaying dance styles from around the world at six outdoor venues from 11.00am to 4.30pm. Come and watch the displays, then join in and have a go!

We are delighted to welcome back a group of Latvian dancers who last performed here in 2016. We are also thrilled that Ardantzeta Dantza Taldea, a dance group, all the way from Pamplona in Spain, are performing here on the Day as part of their UK tour. On Broadway will be bringing lively upbeat dances from Hollywood shows; Well Heeled will display a more traditional style from the Appalachian Mountains and the very colourful Indian Beats will perform Classical and Indian Folk dances. The exuberant Jose Oliva is back with his Feel it and Dance group who are performing a selection of Latin dances including, Salsa, Bachata and Meringue. The Belrobics and Ballroom will be on offer along with a taste of Salsa in a circle from the Rueda Academy. Rock and Roll will be provided by the fun loving Hopfrogs Dance School. Old favourites such as Black Pig Border Morris are performing and Timberline Steve who has drawn in the crowds for years comes with his precision line dancing group. To add to the colour of the whole day, traditional British dances will be well represented with plenty of Morris and clog dancing. Back again are Sheffield Steel Rappers, a young female team who will impress you with their acrobatic style and precision footwork, Derby Tappers and The Silver Swans, an adult ballet group from Matlock are making a welcome return after their first very successful visit last year. There will be something for everyone!

Bakewell Day of Dance is very much a community event involving local groups and interests. There will be opportunities to join in and learn a few basics of the individual dances or you can just relax and enjoy the performances. Dance workshops will be running in the Town Hall and are TBC. A small charge will be made for these.