Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story heading to Huddersfield

By Lynne SteeleContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 11:08 BST
Barry Steele's Roy Orbison StoryBarry Steele's Roy Orbison Story
Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story
Attention fans of The Roy Orbison Story We are thrilled to announce that the incredible Barry Steele will be performing at Huddersfield Town-hall on September 21.

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music as Barry pays tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison and his iconic hits, including "Pretty Woman," "You Got It," and "I Drove All Night"!

Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre and celebrating 21 years in the business, Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison story will take you on a fantastic musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time Grammy award winning “Big O” and his many friends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Backed by a fabulous five-piece band, you’ll be taken from the rockabilly Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era, featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty Woman, Crying, I Drove all Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue, Rattled, Handle with Care, Roll Over Beethoven and many more…

So don’t miss one of the biggest nights of the year as this exceptionally talented cast recreate the magic of Roy Orbison and his many friends. “True Identikit Brilliance” The Stage

https://bit.ly/3Ybc42X

Related topics:Huddersfield Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.