Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story heading to Huddersfield

Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story

Attention fans of The Roy Orbison Story We are thrilled to announce that the incredible Barry Steele will be performing at Huddersfield Town-hall on September 21.

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music as Barry pays tribute to the legendary Roy Orbison and his iconic hits, including "Pretty Woman," "You Got It," and "I Drove All Night"!

Direct from the West Ends Adelphi theatre and celebrating 21 years in the business, Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison story will take you on a fantastic musical journey celebrating the rock n roll hall of fame and 6-time Grammy award winning “Big O” and his many friends.

Backed by a fabulous five-piece band, you’ll be taken from the rockabilly Sun Record years right through to the Traveling Wilburys era, featuring all the Classic hits including Pretty Woman, Crying, I Drove all Night, You Got It, Only the Lonely, In Dreams, California Blue, Rattled, Handle with Care, Roll Over Beethoven and many more…