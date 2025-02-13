BBC quiz show Mastermind is looking for contenders

Hat Trick/Hindsight Productions are currently casting contenders for the next series of the BBC Two quiz show Mastermind!

Do you, or someone you know, have what it takes to sit in the famous black chair? Know enough about your Specialist Subject to be forensically tested? How’s your general knowledge? Are you a pub quiz whizz? Many start - but only one will finish... Will it be you?

What type of people are we looking for?

We are looking to cast a diverse range of people throughout the whole of the UK.

Anyone can apply as long as they are aged 18 or over and are a resident of the UK (including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man). As well as regular quizzers, we also want to encourage people who might not usually apply for quiz shows to get involved.

How to apply

Please click the following link: https://eu.castitreach.com/ag/hattrick/mastermind23/welcome.html

How do you get on the show?

After you have submitted your application, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom audition with you. We’ll do a short general knowledge quiz and learn more about why you’ve chosen your Specialist Subjects.