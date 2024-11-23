Behind the scenes: The exclusive launch of Sheffield's newest sports bar

BOX Sheffield, a sports bar, has officially opened its doors to the public today after several months of excitement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in Barker’s Pool, the bar will provide food, beverages and a range of entertainment to their customers.

The hyped social venue’s grand opening follows a star-studded VIP launch party last night. The exclusive event drew over a hundred people from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guest list included celebrities, such as the cast of Love Island UK, other influencers, and local press.

BOX Sheffield

The night was filled with excitement, live music from the Twisted Tubes, and guest DJs spinning energetic sets.

Guests enjoyed complimentary drinks and small bites while mingling and exploring the venue.

The venue boasts a range of interactive features, including multiple TV screens broadcasting live sports, a dedicated electric darts zone, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's the ultimate destination for sports fans to gather, cheer on their favourite teams, and enjoy a great time with friends.

A huge turnout at the event

BOX Sheffield is not just than just a sports bar, but also a social hub designed to cater to sports enthusiasts and bargoers.