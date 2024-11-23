Behind the scenes: The exclusive launch of Sheffield's newest sports bar

By Victoria Ho
Contributor
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 19:58 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 10:20 BST
BOX Sheffield, a sports bar, has officially opened its doors to the public today after several months of excitement.

Located in Barker’s Pool, the bar will provide food, beverages and a range of entertainment to their customers.

The hyped social venue’s grand opening follows a star-studded VIP launch party last night. The exclusive event drew over a hundred people from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The guest list included celebrities, such as the cast of Love Island UK, other influencers, and local press.

BOX SheffieldBOX Sheffield
BOX Sheffield

The night was filled with excitement, live music from the Twisted Tubes, and guest DJs spinning energetic sets.

Guests enjoyed complimentary drinks and small bites while mingling and exploring the venue.

The venue boasts a range of interactive features, including multiple TV screens broadcasting live sports, a dedicated electric darts zone, and more.

It's the ultimate destination for sports fans to gather, cheer on their favourite teams, and enjoy a great time with friends.

A huge turnout at the eventA huge turnout at the event
A huge turnout at the event

BOX Sheffield is not just than just a sports bar, but also a social hub designed to cater to sports enthusiasts and bargoers.

Table reservations have been booked for their opening week, and bookings are encouraged to be made early.

