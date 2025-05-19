Bell tents arriving at William's Den this May Half Term as campsite reopens for 2025

Get ready for a camping experience like no other! This May Half-Term, William’s Den’s Campsite in East Yorkshire is introducing six brand-new bell tents, offering the ultimate, fuss-free camping experience to families looking for a fun outdoor escape.

Starting Friday 23rd May, the East Yorkshire campsite officially opens for the 2025 season with these new additions - six delightful bell tents, designed for first-time campers, busy families and adventure-seekers wanting to sleep under the stars without the hassle of pitching a tent.

Set amidst panoramic views of the Yorkshire Wolds, the William’s Den campsite offers wide open spaces, spectacular sunsets and starry nighttime skies.

The bell tents, supplied by Yorkshire business North Sky Yurts, can accommodate a family of four, plus up to two additional infants (bringing their own travel cots) Each tent includes three folding beds (one double and two single) mattresses, pallet furniture and fairy lights with guests asked to bring their own home comforts of duvets, bedding, towels, travel cots and torches.

These stunning bell tents, each named after a unique tree - Ash, Willow, Pine, Oak, Beech and Lime - are available for bookings with a two-night minimum stay. Plus, every booking includes unlimited play at William’s Den, making it the ultimate family getaway.

Bookings are open now with dates available from Friday 23rd May until Sunday 1st June, plus dates in the summer holidays in July and August. The William’s Den Pizzeria will open Saturday evenings 5pm-7:30pm during May Half-Term and throughout the summer holidays, with the option to dine in or takeaway.

Co-founder and creator of William’s Den, Christian Carver says:

“Our campsite is now in its fourth year and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce bell tents for the very first time! Customers have been asking for ‘glamping’ options for a long time and we think these beautiful tents will make a family’s camping experience extra special - allowing them to soak in the great outdoors without having to pitch a tent. With only six tents available, we recommend booking early!"

‘Pitch and Play’ in the William’s Den bell tents includes two nights’ hire and three days’ play for a family of four, at a cost of £355. During May Half-Term, the Den will host ‘William’s Jungle Adventures’, an all-new event bursting with jungle-themed surprises, challenges and daring discoveries.