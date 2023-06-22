From steamed pork ribs to turnip cakes, bao buns and dumplings, dim sum which was traditionally a snack for travellers is popping up all over Yorkshire as people make the most of social dining.

Much like tapas with sherry, dim sum is traditionally served as a snack with tea and originates from Chinese cuisine. It literally means ‘touch the heart’ or ‘appetiser’ in Cantonese.

It is thought to have become popular over 2,500 years ago with workers travelling along the Silk Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But such community dining has grown in popularity across Yorkshire since the pandemic with lots of places serving up dim sum.

Dim Sum at Joy's Kitchen in Leeds

So for those new to the concept our reporter Sophie Mei Lan Malin shares her favourite places for dim sum in Yorkshire.

In South Yorkshire, Sheffield is the main place to go as it has its own Chinese quarter at New Era Square.

Oisoi, Yummy Bites and Chinatown are top places to go in the area, or if you’re vegan Wawin Chinese has a unit on the square too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sunday favourite of our family’s is Wong Ting on Matilda Street or Zing Vaa which is on Sheffield’s Moor.

Dim Sum at Joy's Kitchen in Leeds

In West Yorkshire, Joy’s Kitchen on Vicar Lane in Leeds serves up freshly made dim sum with Char Siu pork buns proving popular with meat eaters and the Malaysia Cake making up the perfect sweet treat- a perfect place for the whole family.

For something a bit more upmarket for adults wanting a contemporary twist, you can’t go wrong with Tattu on East Parade or the bottomless brunch at Man’s Market on Wellington Street.

Or you can try Ivy Asia, which has a stunning interior and a relaxing atmosphere. It's a far cry from the busy dim sum places I’ve experienced abroad with waiting staff busily rushing around with trolleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In North Yorkshire, you can head to the Royal Baths in Harrogate or Central Hall on Crescent Road

York has an incredible street food scene with vendors found on Shambles Market or the nearby Bao Bun Bakery.

For fresh and healthy Vietnamese-style dim sum, Pho on Low Petergate has an array of dishes that are suitable to share.

Sky Blue on Barbican Road has traditional dim sum alongside an all-you-can-eat buffet option which is ideal for a family of all ages and taste buds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But according to visitors, Maxi’s Restaurant on Ings Lane in Nether Poppleton, York is the best traditional Chinese restaurant with elaborate pagoda-style facade and dim sum served until 6pm.

Over in East Yorkshire, Oriental Palace on Beverley Road is a good shout for dim sum but sadly a favourite Chinese restaurant on a boat in Goole called Joan’s is now closed.