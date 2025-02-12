Beverley care home hosts free weekly community coffee morning

BHC

Staff and residents at Lindum House care home in Beverley have invited neighbours and friends from the local community to their free weekly coffee morning.

Taking place every Tuesday from 10.30 am residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.

General Manager of the home, Jayne Clarke said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’

