Birthday celebrations go with a pop at Hull restaurant

Diners at Marco Pierre White’s Hull restaurant who are out celebrating their birthday will be given a complimentary glass of Champagne to help them enjoy their special occasion even more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available at the chef’s Steakhouse restaurant on Ferensway, the glass of Laurent-Perrier will be served during the month of the guest’s birthday, giving them plenty of time to book a table and enjoy the gift.

All guests have to do is sign up to the restaurant’s Birthday Club so when they dine at the popular restaurant they will receive the free glass of bubbles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, those who sign up before August 31 will be entered into a prize draw to win £250 of restaurant vouchers and a VIP champagne prize directly from Laurent-Perrier.

Guests celebrating their birthday will receive a complimentary glass of Laurent-Perrier when they dine at Marco Pierre White’s Hull restaurant

Jack Dennett, food and beverage manager said: “This has to be one of the best birthday freebies and makes our restaurant the go-to place for celebrating.

“Laurent-Perrier is one of the world’s best-known Champagnes and has a history dating back to 1812. It’s particularly recognised for its signature style emphasising freshness and elegance and goes perfectly with the ambiance of the restaurant.

“To enjoy a free glass of Champagne, while enjoying a delicious meal in the company of friends and family has to be the best way for any birthday celebration and we can’t wait to welcome guests both old and new.”