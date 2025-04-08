Bolton Abbey invites visitors to step into nature with a year of outdoor adventure

Family favourites returning to Bolton Abbey

Bolton Abbey is inspiring visitors to embrace the great outdoors with a packed calendar of events designed to celebrate the beauty of nature, encourage exploration, and create unforgettable memories with family and friends.

From immersive trails through ancient woodland to stargazing under the vast Yorkshire skies, the estate’s diverse programme offers something for all ages – inviting you to reconnect with loved ones, share new adventures, and make the most of precious time together in the heart of nature.

Spring Adventures: Exploring the Awakening Landscape

From now, the Easter Trail will welcome families to wind their way through Strid Wood in search of larger-than-life bunnies hiding amongst the trees. With a trail sheet in hand, young explorers can complete the challenge while enjoying one of the most picturesque woodland walks in Yorkshire.

The Easter Trail is back at Bolton Abbey

As May arrives, so too does the opportunity to take-in nature’s orchestra at dawn. Sunrise becomes a medley of birdsong at this time of year as birds attempt to attract their mate and defend their territory. The Dawn Chorus Walk on Saturday 17th May, led by Wildlife Conservation Officer Ian Court, will guide visitors through Strid Wood as the woodland comes alive - a magical way to start the day with love truly being in the air!

Summer of Exploration: Fun for the Whole Family

Families can look forward to a summer of adventure with the return of both the Family Cycle Zone, giving a traffic-free space for little ones to build confidence on two wheels and have the freedom to whizz-around, and the ever-popular Welly Walk, an exciting obstacle trail packed with climbing nets, balance challenges, and slides through the woodland. It’s the perfect excuse for a fun, family walk the whole family will want to do time and time again.

Throughout the summer holidays, families can also explore the much-loved Pirate Ship and Pop-up Beach. Young adventurers can climb, slide, and let their imaginations run wild aboard a wooden galleon moored along the banks of the River Wharfe, all while adults can relax by the riverside with a much-deserved coffee watching their little ones play.

Visitors keen to delve deeper into the estate’s wildlife can embark on a Moorland Safari on selected dates throughout May and June. These exclusive tours are curated and led by the estate’s gamekeeper, acting as a personal guide, pointing out the sights and sounds as they discover Barden Moor.

On the longest day of the year (Saturday 21st June), the much-loved Sue Ryder Solstice Saunter will see runners take on a scenic 5-mile route through the estate at sunset, raising vital funds for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice – a memorable way to mark the summer solstice.

For theatre lovers, Illyria’s Outdoor Theatre brings two enchanting performances beneath the Priory Ruins - Shakespeare’s Merry Wives of Windsor (Thursday 10th July) and the family favourite Wind in the Willows (Saturday 30th August). A perfect evening of entertainment with friends and family, visitors can bring their own picnics to enjoy in the sun before the show begins.

Autumn Wonders and Winter Magic

As the seasons change, the estate offers even more opportunities to connect with nature. The Bat Walk (Thursday 25th September) provides an evening of discovery, as experts from the North Yorkshire Bat Group guide visitors on a twilight adventure using bat detectors to reveal the hidden world of these fascinating nocturnal creatures.

Nature lovers can also join the Fungal Foray (Saturday 4th October), a guided walk through Strid Wood with local enthusiast Andy Woodhall to uncover the incredible variety of fungi flourishing in the woodland. Younger visitors will also have the opportunity to indulge in the wonderful world of mushrooms, with an additional afternoon Fungal Foray packed with gruesomely fun and mysterious facts!

October half-term sees the return of the popular Pumpkin Trail, where families can navigate their way through the woods following giant pumpkins and solving clues hidden in mystery boxes.

Later in the month, the Dark Skies event (Thursday 30th October), hosted by Richard Darn from Dark Skies UK, offers a chance to marvel at the stars and planets above, with telescopes ready to uncover the wonders of the cosmos in a designed International Dark Sky Reserve – the Yorkshire Dales National Park is one of just 23 in the world.

The festive season rounds off the year with the Twelve Days of Christmas Trail returning in November, with more to be revealed for the Christmas season at Bolton Abbey.

Moira Smith, Visitor Experience & Marketing Manager at Bolton Abbey, said: "We are passionate about encouraging people to spend more time together outdoors, immersing themselves in the beauty of nature, and our events programme is therefore designed to inspire adventure, encourage learning, and find connection with the stunning landscape that surrounds us.

“Whether it’s discovering wildlife, taking on an active challenge, or simply enjoying time together as a family, there’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout the year. We can’t wait to welcome visitors for another exciting year of outdoor experiences."

Below is a selection of events happening at Bolton Abbey across the year. For more information on these and more, please visit the website:

Easter Trail – Saturday 5th April – Monday 21st April

Family Cycle Zone – Saturday 3rd May – Sunday 28th September

Dawn Chorus – Saturday 17th May

Moorland Safari – Saturday 24th May, Sunday 25th May, Saturday 31st May, Sunday 1st June

Welly Walk – Saturday 24th May – Sunday 2nd November

Sue Ryder Solstice Saunter – Saturday 21st June

Pirate Ship and Pop-up Beach – Summer holidays

Illyria’s Outdoor Theatre – Thursday 10th July, Saturday 30th August

Bat Walk – Thursday 25th September

Fungal Foray – Saturday 4th October

Pumpkin Trail – Saturday 25th October – Sunday 2nd November

Dark Skies – Thursday 30th October

Run Bolton Abbey – Sunday 9th November

Twelve Days of Christmas – Saturday 29th November – Sunday 4th January