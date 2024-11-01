18 year old, Keelan Wright, launches his cookbook to get the nation cooking
After 5 years in the cookery and baking industry Keelan Wright age 18 has announced his very first cookbook.
Keelan's Kitchen seasonal dishes is seasonal cookbook which will be sharing the seasons through the power of food. Each section focuses on in season produce and is aimed to get your creating wonderful recipes.
Whether your a home cook or wanting to take your game to the next level Keelan said ' He wants to get the nation cooking at home'.
Keelan also said 'The cookbook is aimed at quick and speedy seasonal meals that everyone can make at home stress free but also tastes amazing'. He added ' There are a few project bakes such as his pressed flower cookies which is his favourite bake out of the book.'
Preorder your copy today at keelanskitchen.co.uk