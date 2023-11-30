Yorkshire locations to be featured in a new book including Leeds, Sheffield, York, Whitby, Scarborough and the Yorkshire Dales as well as famous faces such as Halifax’s Ed Sheeran.

Illustrator Josephine Dellow, from Sheffield, has published a new book A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book ahead of Christmas.

The book includes popular seaside destinations including Whitby and Scarborough, rural landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales and urban imagery based on Leeds, York and Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Dellow was born in Barnsley and illustrates for the BBC’s Tiny Happy People.

Josephine Dellow in Meersbrook Park in Sheffield. (Pic credit: Edit Sheffield)

She said: “I have wanted to create this book for a very long time. People from Yorkshire are always so proud of their heritage and to shout about it.

“I love the county and how many beautiful places it has to visit in just one day - that’s why I thought it would work so well in a colouring book.

“My favourite pages have to be the ones focused on coastal destinations because I am a huge fan of the Yorkshire seaside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Dellow’s previous colouring book was centred around the city of Sheffield, and thousands of copies have been sold since its release five years ago.

The front page of A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book. (Pic credit: Edit Sheffield)

The new Yorkshire version also features pages dedicated to famous faces from the region, such as Sheffield’s pioneering female astronaut Helen Sharman OBE and Olympian Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill.

Illustrations of Dame Judi Dench, who grew up near York, and Halifax-born singer Ed Sheeran can also be coloured in.

The illustrator, now aged 37, is a graduate of the University of Huddersfield, said: “There’s been a huge rise of interest in adult colouring in the last few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is now an established wellbeing hobby and people have embraced it as a way to switch off from screens or the stress of the world.

“I hope the book makes people remember how much they love Yorkshire, and how lucky we all are to live here.”

The first print run of A Very Yorkshire Colouring Book is now on sale for £7.

Other locations featured inside the book include Saltaire, a World Heritage Site near Bradford, as well as Ms Dellow’s home city of Sheffield and the famous Humber Bridge close to Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book can be bought from the Curated Makers stores at York Designer Outlet and inside Meadowhall.