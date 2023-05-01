Filey has been named among the 10 best seaside towns in the UK along with two other Yorkshire locations Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay.

Which? asked visitors to rate their favourite beaches, attractions, scenery, value for money and more for almost 100 seaside towns and villages across the UK. With more than 4,000 visitors to the UK seaside participating in the survey, three of them are located on the Yorkshire coast.

Visitors rated Filey four stars for peace and quiet, tranquillity, while its beach has been rated five stars and the town was given an overall destination score of 81 per cent. You’ll not only be able to catch a tan on a sunny day at the popular beach, you will also be able to pay less than other popular destinations along the southern coast too.

The average cost of a hotel room in Filey is £92 compared to £182 in St Ives and 15 of nearly 100 British destinations on the list were awarded four or five stars for peace and quiet including Robin Hood’s Bay and Whitby.

People eat fish and chips and take away food on a busy day in Whitby. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Every destination is rated by visitors on its beach, seafront, attractions, value for money, peace and quiet and scenery. So whether you are in the mood for a quiet break with stunning views in Robin Hood’s Bay or popular attractions and great food in Whitby, there are plenty of locations to choose from for everyone.

The town named the best was Bramburgh in Northumberland; it won visitors over with its stunning scenery, beach and peaceful surroundings.

Best seaside towns in the UK - including Whitby, Filey and Robin Hood’s Bay

1 - Bamburgh, Northumberland

Destination score: 87%

Beach rating: Five stars

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Three stars

Tourist attractions: Four stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Five stars

Value for money: Five stars

2 - Llandudno, Conwy, Wales

Destination score: 86%

Beach rating: Four stars

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Tourist attractions: Five stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Value for money: Five stars

3 - St Andrews, Fife

Destination score: 84%

Beach rating: Five stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Tourist attractions: Five stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Value for money: Three stars

4 - Dartmouth, Devon

Destination score: 83%

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Tourist attractions: Four stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Value for money: Three stars

5 - Tenby, Pembrokeshire

Destination score: 83%

Beach rating: Five stars

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Tourist attractions: Five stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Value for money: Three stars

6 - St Davids, Pembrokeshire

Destination score: 82%

Food and drink: Four stars

Tourist attractions: Five stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Value for money: Three stars

7 - Aldeburgh, Suffolk

Destination score: 81%

Beach rating: Four stars

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Tourist attractions: Three stars

Scenery: Four stars

Peace and quiet: Four stars

Value for money: Three stars

8 - Filey, North Yorkshire

Destination score: 81%

Beach rating: Five stars

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Three stars

Tourist attractions: Two stars

Scenery: Four stars

Peace and quiet: Four stars

Value for money: Five stars

9 - Conwy, Conwy

Destination score: 80%

Seafront/pier: Three stars

Food and drink: Three stars

Tourist attractions: Four stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Value for money: Three stars

10 - Lyme Regis, Dorset

Destination score: 80%

Beach rating: Four stars

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Three stars

Tourist attractions: Four stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Value for money: Three stars

11 - Lynmouth, Devon

Destination score: 80%

Seafront/pier: Three stars

Food and drink: Three stars

Tourist attractions: Three stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Value for money: Three stars

12 - Lytham St Annes, Lancashire

Destination score: 79%

Beach rating: Four stars

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Five stars

Tourist attractions: Three stars

Scenery: Four stars

Peace and quiet: Four stars

Value for money: Five stars

13 - Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire

Destination score: 79%

Beach rating: Four stars

Seafront/pier: Four stars

Food and drink: Three stars

Tourist attractions: Two stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Four stars

Value for money: Four stars

14 - Southwold, Suffolk

Destination score: 79%

Beach rating: Four stars

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Tourist attractions: Three stars

Scenery: Four stars

Peace and quiet: Four stars

Value for money: Two stars

15 - St Mawes, Cornwall

Destination score: 79%

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Three stars

Tourist attractions: Two stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Four stars

Value for money: Three stars

16 - Lymington, Hampshire

Destination score: 78%

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Tourist attractions: Three stars

Scenery: Four stars

Peace and quiet: Four stars

Value for money: Three stars

17 - Wells-next-the-sea, Norfolk

Destination score: 78%

Beach rating: Five stars

Seafront/pier: Four stars

Food and drink: Three stars

Tourist attractions: Three stars

Scenery: Four stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Value for money: Three stars

18 - Whitby, North Yorkshire

Destination score: 78%

Beach rating: Three stars

Seafront/pier: Four stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Tourist attractions: Four stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Two stars

Value for money: Four stars

19 - Beaumaris, Anglesey

Destination score: 77%

Seafront/pier: Five stars

Tourist attractions: Three stars

Scenery: Five stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

20 - North Berwick, East Lothian

Destination score: 77%