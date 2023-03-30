We have a roundup of some of the Yorkshire coast’s most popular events coming up this spring.

Spring and summer are approaching and for those based in and around the Yorkshire coast, or for those who are looking to escape to the seaside, the upcoming months are packed with exciting events. The Yorkshire Coast BID has put together a list of some of the best events and activities to get busy with along the coastline, regardless of your age or interests, there is something for everyone.

Whether you are looking for some fresh, locally sourced food to tickle your tastebuds, observe wildlife in their natural habitat, or admire the local work of art, the Yorkshire coast is the place to be. Filey Steampunk Weekend is always a popular event with a Victorian theme as well as the National Tug of War event heading to Bridlington for the first time.

CEO of Yorkshire Coast BID, Kerry Carruthers, said: “We are excited to see so many of last year’s fantastic events returning to the Yorkshire Coast, along with a selection of completely brand-new ones. Our funding allows our local community to get involved with a whole host of different things, whilst driving tourism to the local areas. We can’t wait to see so many businesses and visitors over the coming months.”

Events along the Yorkshire coast this spring 2023

Land of the Cyclops, Hornsea

Date: April 28 and April 29, 2023

What’s on: The Odyssey returns to Hornsea in April with this event; a monster trail throughout the town which is the penultimate activity in the Odyssey series.

The event will also include a host of drop-in events suitable for families who will be free to have a stroll around Hornsea and monster spotting.

Old Parcels Office, Scarborough

Date: From April 1 to April 30, 2023

What’s on: The Old Parcels Office opens up another exhibition where you get to see the work from 10 members of the London Group - this time it’s based in the Yorkshire coast town.

It was formed in 1913 and was set up with the goal of creating a small artist-run hub to counter larger institutions. It will be the first time the group has ever exhibited in the North of England and the event is free to attend.

Bridlington Race the Waves

Date: From April 20 to April 23, 2023

What’s on: Taking place across four days in April, Bridlington’s Race the Waves is an automobile festival occuring at a number of locations across the town and will feature beach races, car cruises, entertainment, music and much more.

Big Ideas by the Sea, Scarborough

Date: From May 19 to June 2, 2023

What’s on: The event returns as a day packed with family-friendly activities featuring The Big Dig, talks, music, science, dance and history with plenty of fun and interactive things to do along the way. The event is split across a number of venues in Scarborough.

Festival co-director and artist, Kane Cunningham, said: “Big Ideas by the Sea festival simply could not have happened without the support of Yorkshire Coast BID. The financial support ensured we could deliver a community event focused on the environment and the arts.

This has given us a great platform from which to build a festival that is sustainable and responsive to local needs and future ambitions.”

Filey Steampunk Weekend

Date: May 20 and May 21, 2023

What’s on: Visitors can expect a range of entertainers, parades, burlesque shows and more. There will also be food and drink stalls available across the weekend as guests take a journey back to the Victorian era of Steampunk.

Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival

Date: June 23 and June 24, 2023

What’s on: Taking place in Bridlington Harbour, the festival features sailing cobles from all over the UK and is the perfect opportunity to learn about the preservation of local maritime heritage and the history of Bridlington. There are also plenty of amazing sights to see, as well as watching the impressive vessels in action.

Bridlington Tug of War

Date: June 16 and June 17, 2023

What’s on: This year marks the 65th anniversary of the National Tug of War Championships which will be heading to Bridlington for the very first time.

Teams are set to make their way to the Yorkshire coast from across the country to compete for the crown with large ropes and team tactics.

Scarborough Pride

Date: Activities throughout 2023 with main event taking place on September 30

What’s on: The big celebration will occur in September with a parade through the town and a huge line up of entertainment for the whole family at The Spa.