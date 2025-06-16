Aberford: The fast-growing village literature festival attracting some of country's top authors

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival includes its own awards for both young and local writers and is a community-based event that organiser Chris Berry says has grown organically since its 2024 launch.

“It’s all about encouraging people of all ages and all backgrounds and offering opportunities to write, primarily but not restricted to those in Aberford and our surrounding communities,” says Chris.

“We’ve increased our number of guest speaker authors and added more interactive events this year, including a poetry workshop and a crime writers workshop.”

Chris Berry, organiser of Aberford Literature Festival.

The idea for the festival came about after the formation of the Aberford Authors group, which meets twice a month in the village pub – The Arabian Horse.

Members were invited to speak at Aberford C of E Primary School on World Book Day last year and 40 of the schoolchildren then participated in an Aberford Junior Authors Club after school activity, which has been run again this year.

“Children’s imaginations are amazing when they are given the opportunity to be creative,” Chris says. “We’ve had parents send messages thanking us for opening up their children’s minds to writing and that some have not stopped writing since.

"This year’s and last year’s stories are fantastic. The children all receive a book at our ALF Awards with all their stories inside, making them published authors from five years old and upwards.”

Jane Lovering, award winning romantic novelist. Picture by Gerard Binks.

This year’s festival, which is held in the village’s two public venues – Aberford Village Hall and The Arabian Horse – starts on Friday, June 20.

Seven of the Aberford Authors group are set to speak about their published works including three crime thriller writers, a children’s author, local history writer, a poet and a relationships novelist.

That will be followed by a poetry workshop, which is being run by published poet Patrick Lodge, also a member of the group.

“We are fortunate to have a plethora of talent within our group and we are always happy to welcome anyone along to our regular meetings,” says Chris.

Chris Berry in the village of Aberford.

The free festival also includes guest speakers on Sunday, June 22, including children’s authors Peter J Murray and Jane Clack.

Originally from Rotherham, Peter first followed in the family tradition of working in the steelworks of Sheffield, before becoming a teacher, and these days splits his time between Yorkshire and the Isle of Wight, writing spooky stories aimed at seven to 13-year olds.

Jane meanwhile pens fun and characterful stories with educational sections, that have seen them used as learning resources for teachers and parents.

On Sunday afternoon, the festival will welcome crime writer Kate Rhodes, whose Isles of Scilly mysteries have been optioned for TV, and Yorkshire-based romantic comedy writer Jane Lovering.

Chris says: “All of the Friday events and the Sunday daytime events are in the village hall and we are extremely grateful to Nancy Griffiths and her team of ladies who run the Aberford Village Hall Community Café from for their support in looking after everyone voluntarily with refreshments over the two days.

“Sunday evening sees the festival move just up the road to The Arabian Horse where we will present the second ALF Awards at around 6pm, which will see 11 children’s awards, a couple of Aberford Authors awards for best new book and best unpublished work and a couple of awards open to anyone for works that involve Aberford in some way.

"Kate Rhodes has kindly offered to host a crime writers workshop in the pub after the awards.”

The whole village, Chris says, has an opportunity to be involved in the festival – not only by attending but also by entering a poem or piece of writing if they wish, or by voting for their favourite book of all-time.

He explains: “We distribute a colourful flyer to every home in Aberford and entries for poems and voting slips for favourite books of all time can be deposited in seven voting boxes situated throughout Aberford plus one in the next village of Barwick-in-Elmet.

“Last year we asked for the community to vote for their favourite author of all time and their book of the year. They voted for Roald Dahl as all-time author and it was a tie for the book between Rob Burrow’s ‘Too Many Reasons To Live’ and Richard Osman’s ‘The Last Devil To Die’.”

There are plans in the works to extend the festival further in future years. “But we’re not looking at turning it into the size of anything like the much bigger literature festivals,” Chris says.

"We want to maintain and expand on our offering for our local area and we are working with sponsors including our local parish council, Leeds City Council and several large businesses as well as those in the village.

“But for the moment all of our focus is on making this year’s festival another memorable occasion for Aberford and the communities around us.

"Everyone is free to come and we hope that everyone enjoys seeing the children’s works on display in the village hall, enjoys the 11 speakers over the two days, the workshops and captures the spirit of writing.”