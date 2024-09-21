Adam Kay on his daughter's premature birth: 'Every bleep’s a reminder of another emergency'

When best-selling author Adam Kay rushed into the hospital where his premature baby had just been born, it brought back all the highs and lows of working as a junior doctor.

“Every bleep’s a reminder of another emergency, every alarm makes you jump to your feet. It definitely brought back a lot of memories,” says the writer and comedian, whose best-selling 2017 book This Is Going To Hurt charted his time as a junior doctor in obstetrics and gynaecology and was made into an award-winning TV series starring Ben Whishaw. The pair still keep in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kay, 44, who is married to TV producer James Farrell, never imagined that he’d have to watch his baby being born by emergency caesarean on FaceTime, but it was a long-distance birth via surrogate in Washington DC and the baby came five weeks early.

Adam Kay. Picture credit: Charlie Clift/PA.

He and Farrell were at the theatre in London when they got the call. “We’d sorted our flights for a week later. We got the call in the theatre, James ran out and she told him her waters had broken.

It was like a film, ‘Right, Heathrow Airport!’” They only managed to secure one-flight ticket at such short notice, so Farrell went.

“He got to the hospital with 15 minutes to spare before the emergency caesarean was carried out, so I watched it on FaceTime and got the next flight out in the morning,” recalls Kay, whose daughter Ruby is now 22-months-old, while her brother Ziggy, also born via a surrogate, is four months younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I felt guilt for not being there, then excitement because, ‘Oh my God, this is our baby being born!’ and then terror when it was quite clear that there were all these paediatricians around and tubes and wires. It was hugely stressful and brought back all the memories (of his time as a junior doctor).

“Ruby was under two kilos when she was born, very tiny,” says Kay, who is continuing his UK tour of Undoctored based on his subsequent 2022 memoir, which follows his path to comedy and writing after leaving medicine.

“She was a little scrap – she was in neonatal intensive care and was definitely a fighter, and since she’s been out she’s never stopped fighting.”

The couple had thought long and hard about having children, he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, one of the biggest blocks was a slightly psychological thing about not really wanting to go back on to a labour ward again. It was very strange being back in that environment – and slightly traumatic.”

He certainly wasn’t going to miss Ziggy’s birth – and they were there months before the due date, he chuckles. He wasn’t involved in the delivery.

“No, leave that to the professionals. But it’s very weird being on the other side of the counter, sitting on your hands, trusting expert professionals to do their job.”

Kay left medicine in 2010 after a caesarean section went horribly wrong on a shift when he was the most senior person on the ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The patient had an undiagnosed placenta praevia, the baby died and the mother lost 12 litres of blood and ended up having a hysterectomy – it was hugely traumatic.

“I left after a difficult time on the wards and I think a lot of the trauma of that was slightly unresolved, even though it was a long time ago,” he reflects.

He still has counselling and is in a much better place mentally than he was a decade ago, he says, thanks to being able to open up to his husband, friends and family, as well as receiving professional support.

This Is Going To Hurt, published in 2017, has sold more than three million copies and was followed by several more anecdotal reads based on his experiences and numerous children’s titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now written the first in a new children’s fiction medical mystery series, Dexter Procter The 10-Year-Old Doctor.

The eponymous hero is a genius-from-birth kid, who started speaking at four seconds old, had 87 A-levels by the age of three and by 10 is working as a paediatrician at a hospital. It’s a light-hearted yarn tempered with easy-to-process information for children about what may happen when you are in hospital.

“I wanted it to be funny, silly, still a bit disgusting. I liked the idea of demystifying hospitals and doctors and medicine a bit for kids because hospitals are scary places.”

Fatherhood, he says, has completely refocused his perspective. “All the stuff that used to stress me out no longer stresses me out because it’s all about the kids. You realise how selfish you’ve been beforehand. Your priorities were around yourself predominantly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also given him much more material, he agrees, and confesses that his diaries in which he scribbles thoughts are pretty full, although he’s not planning any shows based on fatherhood imminently.

He and his family live in Oxfordshire and currently Kay writes largely at night, which is compatible with looking after babies, as he strives to maintain his work-life balance. He’s currently writing the sequel to Dexter Procter.

“I used to write seven days a week. Now I make sure we have proper weekends. I love my work, but I increasingly love my home life.”

As well as his writing – his debut novel, A Particularly Nasty Case, will be out next September – and performing, he will be supporting charities including MediCinema and Starlight at various children’s hospital events in the autumn.

Dexter Procter The 10-Year-Old Doctor by Adam Kay published by Puffin, £14.99.