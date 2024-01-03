All Creatures Great and Small books: Where in Yorkshire can I buy the famous books adapted into Channel 5 series starring Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West and Rachel Shenton? A list of independent book shops selling James Herriot books
Scottish vet and author James Alfred Wight, known as Alf Wight, rose to fame after he wrote a series of books, under the pen name James Herriot, based on his experiences as a veterinary surgeon working in the Yorkshire Dales.
The books have been adapted into a BBC series and film in the 1970s and more recently a Channel 5 show in 2020, which stars Nicholas Ralph as James, Samuel West as Siegfried and Rachel Shenton as James’s wife Helen.
Alf published six books between 1970 and 1977: If Only They Could Talk (1970), It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet (1972), Let Sleeping Vets Lie (1973), Vet in Harness (1974), Vets Might Fly (1976) and Vet in a Spin (1977). There are a variety of independent book shops in Yorkshire that sell the books.
11 independent book shops in Yorkshire that sell James Herriot books
Pickering Book Tree
Location: 43a Market Place, Pickering, YO18 7AL.
This book shop has a rating of five stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: Every Living Thing: The Classic Memoirs of a Yorkshire Country Vet, The Wonderful World of James Herriot: A Charming Collection of Classic Stories, Vet in a Spin, All Things Wise and Wonderful: The Classic Memoirs of a Yorkshire Country Vet, Vet in Harness, If Only They Could Talk and It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet.
The Whitby Bookshop
Location: 88 Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4BH.
The book shop has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: Every Living Thing: The Classic Memoirs of a Yorkshire Country Vet, The Wonderful World of James Herriot: A Charming Collection of Classic Stories, Vet in a Spin, All Things Wise and Wonderful: The Classic Memoirs of a Yorkshire Country Vet, Vet in Harness, If Only They Could Talk and It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet.
White Rose Book Cafe
Location: 79-81 Market Place, Thirsk, YO7 1ET.
The book shop has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: James Herriot’s Dog Stories, It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet, Every Living Thing, All Creatures Great and Small, All Things Wise and Wonderful, All Things Bright and Beautiful, If Only They Could Talk, The Lord God Made Them All and The Wonderful World of James Herriot.
Castlegate Books
Location: Unit 3, 13 Market Place, Knaresborough, HG5 8AL.
The book shop has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: All Creatures Great and Small, All Things Wise and Wonderful, The Wonderful World of James Herriot and All Things Bright and Beautiful.
The Book Case Hebden Bridge
Location: 29 Market Street, Hebden Bridge, HX7 6EU.
The book shop has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: Every Living Thing: The Classic Memoirs of a Yorkshire Country Vet, The Wonderful World of James Herriot, Vet in a Spin, All Things Wise and Wonderful, Vet in Harness, If Only They Could Talk and It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet.
Darling Reads
Location: 17 High Street, Horbury, Wakefield, WF4 5AB.
The book shop has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: The Wonderful World of James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small and All Things Wise and Wonderful.
Imagined Things Bookshop
Location: 21 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2TG.
The book shop has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: The Wonderful World of James Herriot, All Things Bright and Beautiful, All Creatures Great and Small and If Only They Could Talk.
The Little Ripon Bookshop
Location: 13 Westgate, Ripon, HG4 2AT.
The book shop has a rating of 4.9 stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: Every Living Thing, James Herriot’s Dog Stories, The Wonderful World of James Herriot, Vet in a Spin, All Things Wise and Wonderful, Vet in Harness, If Only They Could Talk, The Lord God Made Them All and It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet.
Book Corner Halifax
Location: 23-24 Rustic Level, The Piece Hall, Halifax, HX1 1RE.
The book shop has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: Every Living Thing, James Herriot’s Dog Stories, The Wonderful World of James Herriot, Vet in a Spin, All Things Wise and Wonderful, Vet in Harness, If Only They Could Talk, All Things Bright and Beautiful, The Lord God Made Them All and It Shouldn’t Happen to a Vet.
Reading Roots
Location: 29 Market Place, Wetherby, LS22 6LQ.
It has a rating of five stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: All Creatures Great and Small and The Wonderful World of James Herriot.
The Stripey Badger
Location: 7 The Square, Grassington, Skipton, BD23 5AQ.
The book shop has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google.
James Herriot books available: The Lord God Made Them All, All Things Wise and Wonderful, All Things Bright and Beautiful, All Creatures Great and Small and The Wonderful World of James Herriot.
