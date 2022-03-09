The cast and crew of All Creatures Great and Small are back in the Yorkshire Dales filming the third series and making a welcome return to many of their favourite locations, from Grassington, which is Darrowby, to Arncliffe, the village used for some aspects of Skeldale House, and Yockenthwaite Farm, the Aldersons' home. Here are some beautiful photographs of favourite scenes.
1. The Aldersons' Farm
Yockenthwaite Farm is used as the exterior of the Aldersons' farm. It is in the small settlement of Yockenthwaite between Buckden and Hawes.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Near Arncliffe
Cowside, the sweeping landscape between Malham and Arncliffe, where parts of Skeldale House is filmed, is true Herriot country.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Arncliffe Village
The village of Arncliffe in Littondale, where the back aspects of Skeldale House are filmed, including where the cars are kept.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Broughton Hall
Beautiful Broughton Hall, near Skipton, is Mrs Pumphrey's grand residence.
Photo: Yorkshire Post