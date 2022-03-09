Helen mending the roof in series 2, episode 3. The Aldersons' farm is at Yockenthwaite in the Langstrothdale valley in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
All Creatures Great and Small locations used for the most beautiful Yorkshire scenes from Helen's farm to Skeldale House and the real Drovers

As filming for All Creatures Great and Small series 3 continues in the Yorkshire Dales, Stephanie Smith highlights favourite locations from series 1 and series 2.

By Stephanie Smith
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 10:17 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 10:32 am

The cast and crew of All Creatures Great and Small are back in the Yorkshire Dales filming the third series and making a welcome return to many of their favourite locations, from Grassington, which is Darrowby, to Arncliffe, the village used for some aspects of Skeldale House, and Yockenthwaite Farm, the Aldersons' home. Here are some beautiful photographs of favourite scenes.

1. The Aldersons' Farm

Yockenthwaite Farm is used as the exterior of the Aldersons' farm. It is in the small settlement of Yockenthwaite between Buckden and Hawes.

2. Near Arncliffe

Cowside, the sweeping landscape between Malham and Arncliffe, where parts of Skeldale House is filmed, is true Herriot country.

3. Arncliffe Village

The village of Arncliffe in Littondale, where the back aspects of Skeldale House are filmed, including where the cars are kept.

4. Broughton Hall

Beautiful Broughton Hall, near Skipton, is Mrs Pumphrey's grand residence.

