Author Linda Green's latest novel explores challenges of modern life

The West Yorkshire-based writer’s latest novel, her 12th, has an intriguing and quirky premise. The Woman With All the Answers, which was published last week, tells the story of 52-year-old perimenopausal wife and mother Michelle Banks. She is juggling her demanding job as a district nurse with caring for her elderly parents and looking after her teenage son and daughter and kind but impractical husband. Between them they cause her a lot of stress and Michelle eventually gets some much-needed support from an unlikely source – her Alexa smart speaker which goes rogue and reveals its true identity as Pauline, a retired voiceover artist from Halifax. It turns out that Pauline has been listening in on the family’s conversations for the past six years and she is willing to share her wisdom as an older woman to help Michelle through some tough times.

“I wanted to write the book for several different reasons,” says Green. “The main one was to shine a light on women in that so-called ‘sandwiched’ generation who are coping with elderly parents and often teenage children while going through the perimenopause and menopause with its sometimes really debilitating symptoms. It is a difficult time of life – and you are dealing with really high stakes life and death things. So, I came up with the idea of a kind of modern-day Mary Poppins figure. This image came to me of a giant smartphone speaker with a woman standing on top of it – and that was Pauline.”

She says that she wanted to highlight the realities of going through the menopause and to be candid about them. “I think it is an issue for everyone and it needs to be properly engaged with and addressed by the medical establishment and wider society,” she says. “Women should not be cowed into not talking about what they are going through. Our concerns need to be listened to and taken seriously.”

As we become increasingly dependent on technology in our everyday lives, there are undoubtedly benefits but also potential pitfalls and Green explores those too, through the experiences of Michelle’s teenage daughter Liv who is studying for her A levels and riddled with anxiety, and 16-year-old son Callum who is starting to behave secretively. “I think it is really hard for his generation,” says Green. “I remember having tough days as a teenager at school and coming home and knowing that it was a sanctuary. For young people today there is no escape when they are constantly connected to their phones – some of them face online bullying and they are all expected to present some kind of version of themselves which is not necessarily true or who they are. It is bound to have a detrimental effect on their mental health.”

At the other end of the scale is Michelle’s octogenarian father who has had his financial independence taken away from him because he isn’t able to cope with online banking. Meanwhile Michelle’s copywriter husband Marc, who works exclusively from home, is spending a lot of time searching online for 1970s children’s TV show memorabilia – and spending a lot of their money on items such as a Baby Soup Dragon from the Clangers and Madeleine the rag doll from Bagpuss.

While the novel deals with the serious themes of the challenges of the menopause, the dangers of living our lives online, particularly for teenagers, and men’s mental health it is warm, witty and relatable. None of the issues are sugar-coated but Green communicates them with a great deal of humanity and humour. “I knew that addressing the serious issues but with a humorous angle was the way to try and do it,” she says. “I had a message from one reader who saw an early copy who said ‘for the first time I feel seen’.”

Ultimately the novel is an uplifting celebration of female friendship and resilience. “I think one of the things I would like people to take away from the book is that women have these amazing support networks,” she says. “Those are more important than ever, we need to know we can reach out and help each other. We should treasure those relationships and the strength they can give us.”