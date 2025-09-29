Author's latest novel is a revenge thriller exploring women's safety and the 1990s music scene

Author Lucy Nichol whose latest novel Girls to the Front is published next month. Picture: Christopher Owens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Recently I have also started writing thrillers for Avon publishing under the name of Lucy Roth and I wanted to combine the two,” says Nichol, who grew up in east Yorkshire and is now based in Newcastle. “I have been traditionally published and I have also self-published and I wanted to do something that was music-related and also a thriller.”

Her most recent book, writing as Lucy Roth, was the entertaining revenge thriller When Sally Killed Harry. It was published in March this year and has received a lot of positive attention. One reviewer described it as “a darkly funny and unhinged wish fulfilment tale about women pushed to the edge to get justice in a patriarchal society” another as “a razor-sharp twist on the classic rom-com”. For this latest novel, Girls to the Front which is published under Nichol’s own Lark imprint next month, she explores women’s safety and the power dynamics of the music industry, looking back to the 1990s and the ‘Riot Grrrl’ feminist punk movement for inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made in Yorkshire by Yorkshire journalists - get the YP’s daily newsletter

Lucy Nichol's latest novel Girls to the Front is published next month

“With this book I wanted to look at a societal theme,” says Nichol. “I remembered that the American punk band Bikini Kill had a ‘girls to the front’ policy at gigs in the 90s which was about having a safe space at the front so that women and girls could enjoy music events safely. Girls were always getting pushed to the side or into the middle of the crowd where they would often get physically or sexually assaulted. Even some performers were assaulted – Courtney Love, for example.”

As part of her research, Nichol watched a documentary about the 1999 Woodstock music festival. “It was really shocking,” she says. “There were several reports of women and girls being sexually assaulted and raped at that festival. I also watched documentaries about the music industry in the 1970s and 80s and how influential people in the industry were taking advantage of women and girls. When I have asked young women today, they have said that there are still issues, and new ones, such as needle spiking at gigs and festivals, so it felt to me like a live and relevant issue.”

Nichol decided to use a dual timeline narrative with two female protagonists to tell the story of women’s safety, power imbalances and misogyny. In the present Roma works in a retro gaming shop and one day comes across something in a house clearance box. “She finds an old VHS tape which has grainy footage of a gig on it but also possible evidence of a crime; in the other time-frame in 1995 student journalist Kat is investigating women’s safety at gigs after her friend is assaulted during a stage dive at a gig; she realises it’s a problem, explores it and finds out that it’s far worse that she had imagined. Then she takes matters into her own hands. That is the joy of fiction; and with thrillers you can explore a serious issue but also take the story wherever you want it to go. Dreaming up revenge is cathartic and a lot of fun.”

The striking cover of the book has a definite nostalgic 90s feel about it and there is a good reason for that – it was designed by Chris Bigg, the renowned designer for British independent record label 4AD. “I have always been a fan of 4AD and loved the album cover artwork,” says Nichol. “And I thought wouldn’t it be good, because this is so rooted in music, if I could get Chris Biggs to design it, but I thought ‘do I dare ask him?’” She approached him, they had a conversation and he agreed to design the book cover. “The process was fascinating and the texture that Chris has used came from him placing a sheet of paper on the floor of a music venue gathering the marks left. Being able to work with Chris has been a bit of a dream come true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Author Lucy Nichol whose latest novel Girls to the Front is published next month. Picture: Chris Connel