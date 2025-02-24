Author's new novel inspired by the intriguing story of little-known historical figure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Green Ink, which is published next month, delves into Grayson’s eventful life and the mystery surrounding his death. He first came to prominence when he won, against the odds, a sensational, albeit narrow victory in the 1907 Colne Valley by-election. It was a popular victory – the local community was delighted with the result – and he served as MP there for three years until losing his seat in the 1910 general election.

“During Covid I subscribed to some online newspaper archives and I spent a lot time happily exploring those. When I stumbled across Grayson’s story, I couldn’t believe I hadn’t heard of him,” says May. “He was a revolutionary Socialist MP, a bit of a firebrand, a good speaker and he was only 26 when he was elected. He was a colourful character – he was bisexual, an alcoholic and he fell out with the Labour Party – they had wanted someone more stable to be selected for the by-election. He also later had a major disagreement with his Socialist colleagues who felt he had betrayed them because he became a propagandist for the First World War.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having fallen out of favour and with an increasing drink problem, Grayson sometimes struggled financially, making a modest living writing occasional newspaper columns and appears to have been hoping to re-enter politics and rebuild his profile as a revolutionary leader of the Left. Then, in late September 1920 after a night out drinking with friends in London, he left saying he was meeting someone and disappeared without trace. It was known that he had been threatening to expose the fact that the then Prime Minister David Lloyd George was selling honours for cash. Grayson had become a problem for Lloyd George, his long-term mistress and private secretary Frances Stevenson, head of the British Intelligence Services Basil Thomson, and by extension the wider establishment.

Author Stephen May whose latest novel Green Ink is published next month. Picture: Jonathan Ring

Our Yorkshire Post newsletter is packed with our best stories - sign up now

“There are different theories about Grayson’s disappearance,” says May. “He may have fallen into the Thames drunk or been murdered by the Secret Service or he may have created a new identity. It was all so compelling I felt I had to write about it. From my perspective as a writer there was a fascinating cast of characters but enough space for me to fill in with my imagination. There is nothing I have written that couldn’t have taken place – it is all possible. In fact, sometimes the things that people think are the most implausible are the most likely to be true.”

The book imagines what could have happened with a deft lightness of touch, great humour and humanity. It is also a real page-turner, with a propulsive narrative drive heightened by the conceit of setting the action over the course of a day and a half, immediately before Grayson’s disappearance. “There are characters I invented but they are emblematic of people who did exist,” says May. “I do enjoy the process of blending fact and fiction in ways that are both believable and engaging, it is a fascinating process.” Good historical fiction often serves as a lens through which to view what is happening in the world today. “I could see a lot of contemporary resonances in terms of some of the personalities and situations,” says May. “It was interesting being able to analyse current events by one remove.”

May’s previous novel Sell Us the Rope, published in 2022, was also inspired by historical events and set in the early 20th century, focussing on the young Joseph Stalin’s attendance at the 5th Congress of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party, held in London in 1907. Prior to Sell Us the Rope, May’s books had been contemporary novels often exploring the male psyche, family dynamics and relationships, but he feels that historical fiction is a genre that he would like to explore further. “The modern world is accelerating so fast, it feels like anything contemporary would date very quickly – the beauty of historical fiction is that it doesn’t date,” he says. “There are so many great hidden stories in history. As a novelist I am interested in the margins, in the buried and half-buried, and I like to investigate and interrogate those areas. It’s a rich landscape to explore.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad