A very moving, personal and lyrical memoir, it is a meditation on local history, landscape and ancestry that skillfully combines nature writing with an investigation into grief, belonging and the lives and legacies of rural working-class people. Pratt takes the reader on a journey around the ghost lake of the title – Paleolake Flixton, an extinct lake in North Yorkshire – to visit significant locations that are waymarkers in her own life.

Pratt has lived within a few miles of the lake ever since she was born and feels a strong connection to it. “I wanted to use this place as a way of revisiting previous versions of myself,” she explains. “The sad part of that is the death of my baby daughter in 2010. If you suffer that kind of loss, you are not the same person. When you are in grief you are much more like a primal animal and many years afterwards, I wanted to explore that feeling. I was always trying to fit in and when I revisited myself, I found that I had always felt that I didn’t fit in somehow, but the place that I did feel I fit in was in the landscape and especially that particular place. Some of the facets I wanted to focus on in the book were being a working-class writer and a grieving mother. The book really sets out as a pilgrimage to self.”

She says that part of that exploration and journey towards the self was about trying to understand her feelings of ‘not belonging’. Now in her mid-forties, she writes in the book that she is awaiting an assessment for an autism diagnosis. Like many of her generation, especially women, her neurodiversity was missed or misdiagnosed when she was younger. “I was diagnosed with chronic depression and anxiety and now I can see it was autism all along,” she says. “Looking back on my childhood, not being able to connect with people and finding friendships difficult, I feel like it fits with that diagnosis. Women are expected to be sociable and especially the idea of having girlfriends is imposed on us. If you don’t mask in order to fit into that kind of group and learn to copy those social skills then you don’t really survive.”

Filey-based author Wendy Pratt pictured by St Oswalds Church at Filey. Picture: Simon Hulme

Writing the book was also a way of connecting with the past. Over millennia the lake itself has disappeared, becoming wetlands and peaty fields and all that remains is a watermark but human occupation at the Paleolake Flixton dates back thousands of years to prehistoric times and there is archeological evidence of that human activity around the lake. “My research led me to that distant group of ancestors who lived there – the Starr Carr people who were hunter-gatherers,” says Pratt. “My dad had come from farming ancestry and I felt linked to that. Then when he died in 2022, I felt I had lost that link.”

In the book she describes the lake and its surroundings as ‘the place that is in me, and the place that I am in’, somewhere she is intimately familiar with that has a reassuring ordinariness about it, yet which contains a kind of secret history. “It is not beautiful, it is just an area of arable landscape,” she says. “You wouldn’t necessarily know it is there if you don’t know what you are looking for. But once you do know it is there, you can see the villages around it. It is natural but there is manmade drainage, so it is about people and the changing landscape. I went to school in Seamer and that is almost on the lakeside, so it was part of my childhood. I wanted to explore that place, not just the archeology of it but the people who were living there. I think it is a fascinating area.”

The author of five acclaimed collections of poetry including When I Think of My Body as a Horse, which won the 2021 Poetry Business Book and Pamphlet award, Pratt is working in the memoir form for the first time and I wonder whether she approached it with any trepidation. It could feel quite exposing. “I think memoir is a very vulnerable genre – you are literally placing your personal life into a book – so I do feel a slight vulnerability with that,” she says. “But I have been a poet for quite a long time and most of my poems have a personal thread running through them. When I want to explore a topic, I often use myself as an example. So here I wanted to use myself as an example of not belonging, of being of working-class heritage, of recognizing the importance of landscape.”

Filey-based author Wendy Pratt pictured at Filey. Picture: Simon Hulme

In the book, Pratt acknowledges the healing qualities of the natural world, but she cautions against romanticizing it. “There is a danger of falling into the trap of seeing nature as a cure for the human experience but it’s not – it is a reflection on the human experience,” she says. “The healing part of it for me is that I feel such a sensory pleasure in nature – I feel like I belong and am in place. One of the things that helped me with the grieving process was watching the turn of the seasons and seeing decomposition and regeneration. Not just reflecting on the grief for my daughter but also grief in general. I think if you have that natural area to be around when you are grieving it is helpful, particularly in cemeteries. Where my daughter is buried, there are lots of trees and you are surrounded by nature. It was very important for me to see the renewal, so I think of it as a reflective process rather than a healing process.”

In 2021 Pratt established Spelt magazine – its title refers to both an ancient grain cultivated by farmers from around 2000 BC and to the past participle of ‘spell’ – publishing poetry and creative non-fiction that explores the rural experience. Pratt is editor in chief and has also recently launched an accompanying podcast. “My mission for Spelt was to create something accessible, highlighting the connection between people and nature,” she says. “And I wanted it to be a platform that looked at nature from a working-class perspective. It is a full colour print magazine that celebrates that joy of nature. I am really proud of it.”

The Ghost Lake is a beautifully written, haunting and deeply affecting book, which will resonate with readers in different ways. “I hope it speaks to people about their own situation and encourages them to think about how they fit into their landscape and how that is reflected in their lives,” says Pratt. “We are all part of the landscape of where we live. I hope the book might prompt people to find ways of making their own connections with nature.”